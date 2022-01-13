United States Value-based Care for Medical Technology Market Report 2021: Growth Opportunity in Developing Effective Interoperability Solutions to Address Data Gaps

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Value-based Care for Medical Technology Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study will explore the underlying need and demand for VBC for the US market.
The value-based care (VBC) model aims to offer better outcomes and care quality to patients cost-effectively. Multiple stakeholders, including payers, healthcare providers, and medical technology (medtech) players, can share the revenue risk and incentive for providing better value. The United States is a pioneer in VBC adoption, followed by countries in Western Europe.
The geographical scope of the study will be mainly the United States. The research study will provide an overview of US value-based healthcare from the medtech industry perspective. New care models outside of hospital settings will effectively utilize limited hospital resources to accommodate the clinical demand from aging and chronic populations.
The effective delivery of VBC requires collaboration among stakeholders like payers, providers, and medical device manufacturers. Advanced technologies will cover many more acute conditions under the hospital-at-home care model and enhance patient experiences and outcomes.
Key Topics Covered
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the United States' (US) Value-based Care (VBC) for Medical Technology (Medtech) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Key Questions Answered in This Study
- Defining Value in the Future
- Delivering on the VBC Framework
- VBC to Transform the Industry's System Structure, Payment Delivery, and Care Provision
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Challenges and Factors Driving the Transition to Value-based Care
- What Keeps Hospital Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) Awake at Night
- Future US Healthcare Spending is Unsustainable
- US Healthcare is Expensive But Lags in Value Delivery
- Statistical Alert 1-Strong Need for Optimal Healthcare Resource Utilization
- Statistical Alert 2-Need to Improve Population Health and Clinical Outcomes
- Wastage Saved is Value Earned?
- Challenges in New Technology Adoption
- COVID-19 Impact on Hospital Margins in 2021
- Strategic Imperatives Driving Outpatient Care
4. VBC Potential Assessment by Medical Specialty
- VBC Potential Assessment by Medical Speciality
- Cardiology
- Orthopedics
- Oncology
- Gastroenterology
- Neurology
- Nephrology
- Pulmonology
- Endocrinology
5. Achieving Value at the Care Delivery Level
- VBC to Help Transform Care Delivery
- Strong Underlying Fundamentals Support Care Delivery Shifts
- Care Delivery Shifts to Impact Patient Volume Dynamics
- Inpatient Patient Volume Impact Analysis
- Outpatient Patient Volume Impact Analysis
- Trend 1-Value Drivers to Cause Steady ASC Growth
- Trend 2-Accountable Care Organizations' (ACOs) Growth to Plateau but the Future of Value-based Care to Remain Intact
- Trend 3-Payer Support to Boost HaH Adoption
- Trend 4-Hospitals to Focus on Post-discharge/Bridge Clinics to Reduce Readmission Rates
- Trend 5-Telemedicine in Rural Hospitals
- Trend 6-The Virtualization of Primary Care
- Trend 7-Inclination Toward On-demand Care to Result in Surge for Urgent Care Clinics
- Trend 8-COVID-19 to Accelerate the Use of Retail Clinics
- Trend 9-Trends in Urgent and Retail Clinics Usage in 2019
- Strategic Implications and Call to Action for Medtech Players
6. Regulatory Reforms and Policies to Enable New Care Models
- Supporting Regulatory and Reimbursement Policies
- Future Direction-Transition toward APM and Population Health-based Plans
- Strategic Implications and Call to Action for Medtech Players
7. Care Technology Innovation
- Population Health Management (PHM), Central to Value-based Reimbursement, is a Difficult Business for Providers
- AI and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT)-2 Major Technology Enablers for Value-based Care
- The Right Care at the Right Time Through the Right Medium-A Connected IoMT
- IoMT Enables the Transition of Care Delivery
- Digitized Data Boom-A Push Toward Predictive Care to Drive Demand for Healthcare AI Solutions
- AI for Improving Workflow Efficiency and Care Delivery
- Patient Data Stratification and Sources for Precision Health and PHM
- Combinatorial Care Delivery Technologies to Drive Value
- Supporting Technologies for Care Continuum to be Mainstream
- Technology Adoption to Empower Patient-centric Solutions
- Strategic Implications and Call to Action for Medtech Players
8. Financing and Payment Models
- Medtech Players Will Need to Account for Changing Financial Risks
- Statistics for VBC Payments Indicate Divisive Adoption Among Providers
- Need to Optimize the Value Analysis Approach to Procurement
- Current Adoption of VBC Payment Contracts in Medtech
- Strategic Implications and Call to Action for Medtech Players
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Developing Effective Interoperability Solutions to Address Data Gaps
- Growth Opportunity 2: Designing Comprehensive Strategic Framework for Competitive Advantage
- Growth Opportunity 3: Targeting Emerging Markets for Market Expansion Options
10. Next Steps
