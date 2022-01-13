Global Face Mask Market (2021 to 2027) - Featuring Cardinal Health, Ambu and 3M Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Face Mask Market based on Type (Surgical, Respirator, N-Series, R-Series, P-Series, and Others), Nature (Disposable and Reusable), End Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Industrial & Institutional and Personal/Individual Protection) and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global face mask market is anticipated to grow at the rate of 24.6% CAGR by 2027.



A face mask is used as a protection against various airborne diseases such as flu, COVID-19, mumps, measles, and chickenpox. It covers the half-face by protecting the nose, jawline, and mouth. In protecting medical services laborers from work-associated presentation to irresistible infections and miniature life forms, the N95 respirator masks have a key role.

The primary factor in enhancing market growth is increased consumer awareness regarding airborne health infections such as COVID19, influenza, mumps, chickenpox, measles, tuberculosis (TB), diphtheria, and others. Another factor augmenting the face mask market's growth is the increase in government initiatives coupled with several communities and NGOs to make people conscious about airborne diseases through online and offline advertisements. However, the fluctuations in the cost of raw materials and restricted growth in the future are the key factors limiting the market growth.

In the face mask market based on type, the respirators segment dominated the market with the highest share. This is because respirators are determined to be useful in protecting an individual from an infectious disease along with harmful environmental viruses, bacteria, and harmful pollutants that pose a threat to the body. This type of mask is used in several industries, including healthcare centers, due to the effectiveness of respirator masks.



The reusable masks segment is expected to have major growth over the forecast period. This is majorly ascribed to the increasing awareness about the benefits of reusable masks and is considered better compared to disposable masks. Moreover, the reusable masks are biodegradable, low cost, easy to use, and readily available to everyone. In addition, with the COVID-19 outbreak, consumer spending on healthcare products, such as masks, face shields, and sanitizers has shown a significant rise, increasing segment growth.



On the basis of end users, the industrial and institutional end use segment is witnessing potential growth in the market. The face masks used for industrial & institutional end use are designed to avoid the inhalation of airborne fragments generally associated with environments where sanding, grinding, sweeping, and other dusty operations happen in these industries. These factors are boosting the demand for a face mask in the industrial and institutional end-use segment.



In terms of geographical face market, North America is projected to command the market. The growth in the region is majorly ascribed to the rising incidence of various severe and chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and pneumonia, along with the rising cases of COVID-19.



Globally, contagious respiratory diseases have been increasing over the years. However, the disease spread owing to the deadly pathogen, factors such as rising pollution, inappropriate hygiene, smoking habits, and lower immunization increase the spread of the disease. Thus, the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases has escalated the usage and sales of face masks and higher market value. Moreover, increasing awareness about the benefits of face masks in respiratory diseases is positively impacting the global market size of the face mask.



The face mask market report consists of the list of key market players - The 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc., Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Co., Ltd, Cantel Medical Corp., Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Owens & Minor, Inc., Ambu A/S and Medline Industries, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.2.1. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Type: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Surgical

5.3. Respirator

5.4. N-Series

5.5. R-Series

5.6. P-Series

5.7. Others



6. Nature: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Disposable

6.3. Reusable



7. End Use: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Hospitals & Clinics

7.3. Industrial & Institutional

7.4. Personal/Individual Protection



8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Rest of the World



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

9.2. Market Developments

9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

9.2.2. Product Launches and execution



10. Vendor Profiles

10.1. The 3M Company

10.1.1. Overview

10.1.2. Financial Overview

10.1.3. Product Offerings

10.1.4. Developments

10.1.5. Business Strategy

10.2. Honeywell International Inc.

10.2.1. Overview

10.2.2. Financial Overview

10.2.3. Product Offerings

10.2.4. Developments

10.2.5. Business Strategy

10.3. Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Co., Ltd

10.3.1. Overview

10.3.2. Financial Overview

10.3.3. Product Offerings

10.3.4. Developments

10.3.5. Business Strategy

10.4. Cantel Medical Corp.

10.4.1. Overview

10.4.2. Financial Overview

10.4.3. Product Offerings

10.4.4. Developments

10.4.5. Business Strategy

10.5. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.

10.5.1. Overview

10.5.2. Financial Overview

10.5.3. Product Offerings

10.5.4. Developments

10.5.5. Business Strategy

10.6. Kimberly-Clark Corporation

10.6.1. Overview

10.6.2. Financial Overview

10.6.3. Product Offerings

10.6.4. Developments

10.6.5. Business Strategy

10.7. Cardinal Health, Inc.

10.7.1. Overview

10.7.2. Financial Overview

10.7.3. Product Offerings

10.7.4. Developments

10.7.5. Business Strategy

10.8. Owens & Minor, Inc.

10.8.1. Overview

10.8.2. Financial Overview

10.8.3. Product Offerings

10.8.4. Developments

10.8.5. Business Strategy

10.9. Ambu A/S

10.9.1. Overview

10.9.2. Financial Overview

10.9.3. Product Offerings

10.9.4. Developments

10.9.5. Business Strategy

10.10. Medline Industries, Inc.

10.10.1. Overview

10.10.2. Financial Overview

10.10.3. Product Offerings

10.10.4. Developments

10.10.5. Business Strategy



11. Analyst Opinion



12. Annexure

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/80l00j

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900