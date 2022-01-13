Worldwide Engineering Plastic Compounds Industry to 2025 - Featuring BASF, SABIC and Idemitsu Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Engineering Plastic Compounds Market - Global Industry Analysis (2017 - 2020) - Growth Trends and Market Forecast (2021 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report finds that the global engineering plastic compounds market would expectedly be worth US$ 26.9 Bn by the end of 2025, increasing from US$ 17.3 Bn in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.75% over the forecast period.
Influx of Electric Vehicles in the Automobile Market to Propel Market Demand
At the behest of the electric vehicle sector, several leading companies in the industry have invested in research related to engineering plastics and how the latter can be optimized for usage in electric automobile manufacturing. Polyamides and polycarbonates are extensively used in manufacturing of electric vehicles. Polycarbonates are expected to attract the highest demand amongst all other engineering plastic compounds, with an expected CAGR of 6.2% over the period between 2021 and 2025. The growing application of nylons and PVCs across leading industries is also expected to power the growth of the global engineering plastic compounds market in the years to follow.
Europe to Witness Escalation in Demand for Engineering Plastics
China superseded all other regional markets in terms of demand for engineering plastics across Asia Pacific. The expected CAGR for the engineering plastic compounds market in Asia Pacific is found to be 6.0% for the period between 2021 and 2025. Use of engineering plastics in the automobile industry is far from being halted, despite calls to develop a sustainable model for manufacturing.
The humongous use of engineering plastics, especially across automobile-affluent nations such as France, England and Germany, has created new pathways for growth and advancements within the global engineering plastic compounds market. Moreover, concerns related to recycling of plastics are being rapidly addressed through plans to build a circular economy across Asia Pacific and Europe. A discrete strategy of plastic recycling and biodegradable plastic use has been developed to this end.
Creation of a Circular Economy on Top of the Priority Charter for Competitors
Concerns related to plastic recycling and degradation have been alleviated to a large extent with emergence of new research lines that advocate pragmatic means of plastic recycling. In a recent breakthrough, researcher professors from EPFL's School of Engineering in Sweden developed a viable method for recycling plastics. Companies in the engineering plastic compounds market are focusing on developing circular economy solutions for these plastics.
Some of the prominent vendors making growth headways across the global engineering plastic compounds market are BASF SE, Covestro, Celanese, DowDuPont, Solvay SA, SABIC, LG Chem, Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics, Evonik Industries, and Lanxess. These vendors are expected to capitalize on the lucrative opportunities floating across key industries such as automotive, electric vehicles, energy and recycling, construction and engineering, and consumer goods.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations
2.2. Market Dynamics
2.2.1. Drivers
2.2.2. Restraints
2.2.3. Key Trends
2.3. Supply Chain Analysis
2.4. Economic Overview
2.5. Factorization Analysis
2.5.1. Political Factors
2.5.2. Economic Factors
2.5.3. Social Factors
2.5.4. Technical Factors
2.6. Porters Five Forces Analysis
2.7. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
2.7.1. Effects on Plastic Industry
2.7.2. Heat Map, by Industry
2.8. Regulatory Analysis
3. Global Production Capacity Analysis
3.1. By Company
3.2. By Type
4. Price Trends Analysis and Future Projects 2017 - 2025
4.1. Price Trends Analysis and Future Projects, by Type 2017 - 2025
5. Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Outlook 2017 - 2025
5.1. Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Outlook, by Type, Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) 2017 - 2025
5.1.1. Key Highlights
5.1.1.1. Polycarbonate
5.1.1.2. Polyamide
5.1.1.3. Polymethyl Methacrylate
5.1.1.4. Polyoxymethylene
5.1.1.5. Polybutylene Terephthalate
5.1.1.6. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
5.1.1.7. Styrene-Acrylonitrile
5.1.1.8. Thermoplastic Elastomer
5.1.1.9. Misc. (UHMWPE, LCP ASA, PI, PVDF, etc.)
5.2. Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Outlook, by End Use Industry, Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) 2017 - 2025
5.2.1. Key Highlights
5.2.1.1. Automotive
5.2.1.2. Aerospace
5.2.1.3. Electrical and electronics
5.2.1.4. Building and construction
5.2.1.5. Consumer goods and appliances
5.2.1.6. Medical
5.2.1.7. Misc. (Packaging, Industrial applications, etc.)
5.3. Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Outlook, by Region, Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) 2017 - 2025
5.3.1. Key Highlights
5.3.1.1. North America
5.3.1.2. Europe
5.3.1.3. Asia Pacific
5.3.1.4. Latin America
5.3.1.5. Middle East & Africa
6. North America Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Outlook 2017 - 2025
7. Europe Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Outlook 2017 - 2025
8. Asia Pacific Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Outlook 2017 - 2025
9. Latin America Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Outlook 2017 - 2025
10. Middle East & Africa Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Outlook 2017 - 2025
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Engineering Plastic Compounds Market: Intensity Mapping
11.2. Engineering Plastic Compounds Market: Competition Dashboard
11.3. Company Market Share Analysis
11.4. Company Profiles
11.4.1. BASF SE
11.4.1.1. Company Overview
11.4.1.2. Product Portfolio
11.4.1.3. Financial Overview
11.4.1.4. Business Strategies and Development
11.4.2. SABIC
11.4.2.1. Company Overview
11.4.2.2. Product Portfolio
11.4.2.3. Financial Overview
11.4.2.4. Business Strategies and Development
11.4.3. Idemitsu Kosan Company, Ltd.
11.4.3.1. Company Overview
11.4.3.2. Product Portfolio
11.4.3.3. Financial Overview
11.4.3.4. Business Strategies and Development
11.4.4. Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation
11.4.4.1. Company Overview
11.4.4.2. Product Portfolio
11.4.4.3. Financial Overview
11.4.4.4. Business Strategies and Development
11.4.5. Lanxess AG
11.4.5.1. Company Overview
11.4.5.2. Product Portfolio
11.4.5.3. Financial Overview
11.4.5.4. Business Strategies and Development
11.4.6. Covestro AG
11.4.6.1. Company Overview
11.4.6.2. Product Portfolio
11.4.6.3. Financial Overview
11.4.6.4. Business Strategies and Development
11.4.7. Suzhou Siko New Material Technology Co., Ltd.
11.4.7.1. Company Overview
11.4.7.2. Product Portfolio
11.4.7.3. Key Development
11.4.8. ELIX Polymer (Sinochem International Pte. Ltd.)
11.4.8.1. Company Overview
11.4.8.2. Product Portfolio
11.4.8.3. Key Development
11.4.9. Celanese Corporation
11.4.9.1. Company Overview
11.4.9.2. Product Portfolio
11.4.9.3. Financial Overview
11.4.9.4. Business Strategies and Development
11.4.10. Polyplastics Co. Ltd.
11.4.10.1. Company Overview
11.4.10.2. Product Portfolio
11.4.10.3. Financial Overview
11.4.10.4. Business Strategies and Development
11.4.11. Bhansali Engineers Polymer Ltd (BEPL)
11.4.11.1. Company Overview
11.4.11.2. Product Portfolio
11.4.11.3. Financial Overview
11.4.11.4. Business Strategies and Development
11.4.12. INEOS Styrolution India Limited
11.4.12.1. Company Overview
11.4.12.2. Product Portfolio
11.4.12.3. Financial Overview
11.4.12.4. Business Strategies and Development
12. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ndufo0
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.