Wearable Healthcare Devices Global Market Outlook to 2026: Increasing Awareness of Fitness and Lifestyle to Drive Market Growth

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Healthcare Devices Market by Product (Trackers, Smartwatch), Type (Diagnostic (BP, Glucose, ECG), Therapeutic (Pain, Insulin)), Grade (Consumer, Clinical), Channel (Pharmacies, E-commerce), Application (Fitness, RPM), & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wearable healthcare devices market is projected to reach USD 30.1 billion by 2026 from USD 16.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

Market growth is driven by factors such as the development of technologically advanced products and robust penetration of 3G and 4G networks for uninterrupted healthcare services. On the other hand, the unfavorable standards and regulations and data security challenges are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.

The wearable healthcare devices market is segmented into trackers, smartwatches, patches and smart clothing based on product. In 2020, the tracker's segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the wearable healthcare devices market. The increasing penetration of smartphones and the growing number of smartphone-based healthcare devices and growing geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the incidence of chronic diseases are a major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.

Based on distribution channels, the wearable healthcare devices market has been segmented into pharmacies, online channel and hypermarkets. In 2020, the pharmacies segment accounted for the highest CAGR. This can be attributed to the robust penetration of 3G and 4G networks for uninterrupted healthcare services.

Based on application, the wearable healthcare devices market has been segmented into general health and fitness, remote patient monitoring and home healthcare. In 2020, the general health and fitness segment accounted for the highest CAGR. This can be attributed to the increasing awareness of fitness, lifestyle, and home healthcare.

The global wearable healthcare devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing geriatric population and subsequent increase in the incidence of chronic diseases and increasing penetration of smartphones and the growing number of smartphone-based healthcare devices are driving the growth of the wearable healthcare devices market in this region.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Awareness of Fitness, Lifestyle, and Home Healthcare

Development of Technologically Advanced Products

Growing Geriatric Population and Subsequent Increase in the Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Growing Investments, Funds, and Grants

Robust Penetration of 3G and 4G Networks for Uninterrupted Healthcare Services

Increasing Penetration of Smartphones and the Growing Number of Smartphone-Based Healthcare Devices

Growing Preference for Wireless Connectivity Among Healthcare Providers

Restraints

Unfavorable Standards and Regulations

Issues Related to the Accuracy, Standardization, and Analysis of Wearable-Generated Data

Data Security Challenges

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and 5G

Challenges

Patent Protection of Wearable Healthcare Devices

Limited Battery Life

Device Design Complexity

