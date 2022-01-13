Global Wound Diagnosis and Monitoring Technology Market Report 2021 Featuring Adiuvo Diagnostics, Bluedrop Medical, Grapheal, Healthy.io, MolecuLight, National Institutes of Health, & Swift Medical

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wound Diagnosis and Monitoring Technology Innovations and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report examines the new solutions in the wound diagnosis and monitoring industry, including digital wound assessment tools, hand-held scanners, and other products, such as skin patches, portable screening devices, mattresses, and insoles. It also covers some of the path-breaking innovators in this space and notes their technology-readiness levels.

The study investigates notable government and private funding, partnership, and acquisition activities and discusses the growth opportunities offered by wound diagnosis and monitoring technologies. It also highlights the key patents filed by technology developers in the last three years. The scope of this study is global.

Comprehensive wound assessment is vital to understand the nature of wounds and devise evidence-based and cost-effective therapeutic interventions. However, traditionally used methods for wound diagnosis and monitoring cannot accurately measure wound dimensions, require physical contact with the wound, which causes discomfort to the patients, and can be time-consuming. This study highlights the challenges of traditional wound diagnosis and monitoring methods and examines the innovations that can address these limitations.

Wound diagnosis and monitoring devices that are powered by advanced technologies (such as multispectral imaging, hyperspectral imaging, fluorescence imaging, biocapacitance, thermal imaging, biosensors, and artificial intelligence) can improve the quality of care delivery and enhance the clinical decision-making process.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Strategic Imperatives

1.1 The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth in the Wound Diagnosis and Monitoring Technology Industry

1.2 The Strategic Imperative

1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Wound Diagnosis and Monitoring Technology Industry

1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2.0 Research Context

2.1 Research Scope: Key Questions the Research will Answer

2.2 Research Methodology

3.0 Industry Overview

3.1 Increasing Burden of Chronic Wounds

3.2 Key Limitations of Traditional Wound Diagnosis and Monitoring Methods: Inaccurate Wound Measurement, Discomfort, and Delayed Diagnosis

3.3 Need for Advanced Technologies in Wound Diagnosis and Monitoring

3.4 Hand-held Scanners for Wound Diagnosis and Monitoring Incorporate a Wide Range of Advanced Technologies

3.5 Segmentation for Novel Wound Diagnosis and Monitoring Technology

4.0 Digital Wound Assessment Tools

4.1 Digital Wound Assessment Tools Enable Rapid and Accurate Wound Measurement

4.2 Digital Wound Assessment Tools Minimize In-person Hospital and Wound Clinic Visits and Facilitate Faster Wound Documentation

4.3 Digital Wound Assessment Tools Prevent Fragmented Wound Documentation and Enables Improved Patient Engagement

4.4 Digital Wound Assessment Tools Case Studies for Improving Patient Engagement Levels and Preventing In-person Visits

4.5 Digital Wound Assessment Tool Case Studies for Accurate Wound Measurement, Centralized Wound Data, and Faster Wound Documentation

5.0 Hand-held Scanners

5.1 Hand-held Scanners Facilitate Assessment of a Wide Spectrum of Wound Parameters

5.2 Hand-held Scanners Aid Accurate Detection of Pathogens and Accelerate Wound Healing Process

5.3 Hand-held Scanners Facilitate Faster Wound Infection Detection and Predict Wound Healing Trajectory, Tissue Damage or Inflammation

5.4 Hand-held Scanners Case Studies for Pathogen Detection in Wounds

5.5 Hand-held Scanner Case Studies

6.0 Skin Patches, Portable Screening Devices, Mattresses, and Insoles

6.1 Skin Patches, Portable Screening Devices, Mattresses, and Insoles Help Monitor Wound Healing Progress and Identify Early Indicators of Ulceration

6.2 Clinical Impact: Preventing Onset of Chronic Wounds and Decreasing Wound Care Costs through Skin Patches, Portable Screening Devices, Mattresses, and Insoles

6.3 Industry Impact: Mattresses and Insoles Improve Health Professional's Productivity and Enhance Patient Adherence

6.4 Portable Screening Device and Insoles Case Studies

7.0 Companies to Action

7.1 Digital Wound Assessment Tools for Wound Measurement

7.1.1 Swift Medical Inc., Canada

7.1.2 Healthy.io Ltd., Israel

7.1.3 Other Notable Digital Wound Assessment Tools for Wound Measurement

7.2 Hand-held Scanners for Wound Analysis

7.2.1 MolecuLight Inc., Canada

7.2.2 Adiuvo Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, India

7.2.3 Other Notable Hand-held Scanners for Wound Analysis

7.3 Skin Patches, Portable Screening Devices, Mattresses, and Insoles for Monitoring Wound Healing Progress and Preventing Chronic Wounds

7.3.1 Bluedrop Medical Limited, Ireland

7.3.2 Grapheal SAS, France

7.3.3 Mattress and Insoles for Preventing Chronic Wounds

8.0 Assessment of Industry Trends

8.1 National Institutes of Health (NIH)'s Funding for Wound Diagnosis and Monitoring Technology

8.2 European Commission's Funding for Wound Diagnosis and Monitoring Technology

8.3 Funding for Wound Diagnosis and Monitoring Technology

8.4 Strategic Partnerships for Enhancing Functionalities and Improving Access to Wound Diagnosis and Monitoring Technology

8.5 Acquisitions and Purchase of Equity Stake in Wound Care Companies by MedTech Firms

9.0 Growth Opportunity Universe

9.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Product Innovation for Understanding Wound Healing Mechanisms

9.2 Growth Opportunity 2: National Repository for Accessing High-quality Wound Data

9.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Theranostic Wound Care Products to Facilitate Timely Delivery of Therapies for Faster Wound Healing

10.0 Patent Analysis

10.1 Increasing IP Activity Indicates Growing Interest in Wound Diagnosis and Monitoring Technology

10.2 Digital Wound Assessment Tools for Wound Diagnosis and Monitoring Patents

10.3 Hand-held Scanners for Wound Diagnosis and Monitoring Patents

10.4 Portable Screening Devices for Wound Diagnosis and Monitoring Patents

11.0 Key Contacts

