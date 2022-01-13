global enhanced geothermal system (EGS) market is estimated to be $1,841.4 million in 2020

New York, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Enhanced Geothermal Systems Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Resource Type, End User, Depth, Simulation Method, Power Station Type, Supply Chain Analysis, Country-Wise Analysis, and Impact of COVID-19 - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219256/?utm_source=GNW



• End User: Commercial, and Industrial

• Resource Type: Convective Hydrothermal, Sedimentary Basin, Solidified Hot Dry Rock, Part Still Molten Magma, Geo-Pressured, Radiogenic

• Depth: Shallow, and Deep

• Power Station Type: Dry Steam Power Stations, Flash Steam Power Stations, Binary Cycle Power Stations

• Simulation Method: Hydraulic, Chemical, Thermal, Explosive



Regional Segmentation



• North America: U.S., and Mexico

• Europe: Germany, Russia, Italy, and Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• China

• Asia-Pacific and Japan: Japan, Indonesia, Philippines, New Zealand, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)



Market Growth Drivers



• Reliable Technology to Produce Continuous Baseload Power

• Rise in Energy Demand Due to Increase in Population and Rapid Industrialization

• Emission Reduction along with Energy Security

• Reliable and Controllable Source of Power



Market Challenges



• Risks Associated with Exploratory Drilling

• Induced Seismicity

• High Gestation Period for the Plants

• High Initial Costs



Market Opportunities



• Geothermal Development in the Country Of Africa Provides a Decent Market Opportunity

• Geothermal Plants Combined with Natural Gas Power Plants

• Improving the Efficiency of the Current Generating Sites

• Huge Projects in Indonesia and the Philippines Presents a Market Opportunity to Tap Into



Key Companies Profiled



Enel SpA, Ormat Technologies, Inc., AltaRock Energy, Inc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Kenya Electricity Generating Company Limited, BESTEC GmbH, SA Géothermie Bouillante, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Calpine Corporation, Energy Development Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, Ansaldo Energia S.p.A., Siemens AG



Enhanced Geothermal Systems



Geothermal energy is the thermal energy in the Earth's crust that originates from the formation of the planet and radioactive decay of materials in currently uncertain but possibly roughly equal proportions. A geothermal resource requires fluid, heat, and permeability to generate electricity:

• Fluid— Sufficient fluid must exist naturally or be pumped into the reservoir.

• Heat— The Earth's temperature naturally increases with depth and varies based on geographic location.

• Permeability— In order to access heat, the fluid must come into contact with the heated rock, either via natural fractures or through stimulating the rock.



Conventional hydrothermal resources contain all three elements naturally.Increasingly, however, at places where no natural geothermal resources in the form of steam or hot water exist, the heat of the rock can be used by creating artificial permeability for fluids extracting that heat.



This type of geothermal system is known as enhanced geothermal system (EGS).



Enhanced Geothermal Systems Industry Overview



The global enhanced geothermal system (EGS) market is estimated to be $1,841.4 million in 2020. It is projected to reach a value of $3,673.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Market Segmentation



Enhanced Geothermal Systems Market by Depth



At high depth, the temperature of the Earth crust increases.Additionally, with the rise in temperature, the performance of EGS plants increases exponentially.



Moreover, as the well temperature increases in an EGS plant, the power price becomes competitive with other energy generating sources.



Enhanced Geothermal Systems Market by Power Station Type



Flash steam plants make up almost two-thirds of geothermal energy sources that are installed today and are used where the water-dominated geothermal reservoirs have temperatures that are above 180°C. It is expected that the single flash is going to maintain its position as the major geothermal plant type installations over the forecasted duration.



Enhanced Geothermal Systems Market by End User



The commercial sector is the largest end user of EGS generated electricity globally. In 2020, the commercial sector had an electricity demand of 941.2 terawatt-hours through EGS plants. The commercial sector is energy-intensive sector having greater demand from end-users such as offices, supermarkets/hypermarkets, government, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, educational institutions, cold storage facilities, data centers, banks, department stores, convenience stores, and stadiums.



Enhanced Geothermal Systems Market by Region



North America is the largest market for enhanced geothermal systems globally. The U.S. is the primary area driving expansion in the North America enhanced geothermal energy market, owing to rising clean electricity demand and increased emissions-cutting policies.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Some of the key players operating in the market include Enel SpA, Ormat Technologies, Inc., AltaRock Energy, Inc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Kenya Electricity Generating Company Limited, BESTEC GmbH, SA Géothermie Bouillante, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Calpine Corporation, Energy Development Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, Ansaldo Energia S.p.A., and Siemens AG.



The companies profiled in the report have been selected post-in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details of companies such as their product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the enhanced geothermal system market.



