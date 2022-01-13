The global powered agriculture market was valued at $57.39 billion in 2021, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.02% and reach $73.32 billion by 2026

New York, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market: Focus on Equipment, Application, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219257/?utm_source=GNW
Also, COVID-19 travel restrictions across countries have led to an immediate shortage of seasonal farm labor due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This has had a heavy impact, especially in the ongoing harvest season and the upcoming planting season across the world.
Market Segmentation
Powered Agriculture Equipment by Equipment Type
The powered agriculture equipment comprises a wide range of solutions such as tractors, sprayers, planters, combines, and other equipment such as balers and tilling equipment.Farm tractors account for the largest share in the market, followed by combine harvesters, planters, and sprayers, in that order in 2021.
The adoption of powered agriculture equipment is increasing among farmers to improve yield, operational efficiency, soil fertility, and profitability.
Powered Agriculture Equipment by Region
In 2021, Asia-Pacific and Japan led the global powered agriculture equipment market, with a large market concentration in India.Trends such as high population growth, increasing disposable incomes, and booming urbanization in the Asia-Pacific and Japan region have resulted in a robust evolution in the consumption patterns amongst the population of the region.
Hence, farmers of the region are focusing on increasing crop yield and having an all-year-round supply of agricultural produce to meet the escalating demand.
Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis
Some of the key players operating in the market Kubota Corporation, AGCO Corporation, Deere & Company, CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial N.V., ISEKI & CO. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Trimble Inc., SDF Group, Parrot S.A., Harvest Automation, PrecisionHawk Inc., Tirth Agro Technology Private Limited, Kinze Manufacturing, Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., ZETOR Tractors., among others.
The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on the selective pool of players, primarily Tier-1 (holding 50-60% of the market), mid-segment players (comprising 30-40% share), and small and emerging companies (holding the balance 10-20% share), based on various factors such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the Powered Agriculture industry.
Countries Covered
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Italy
• France
• Germany
• Spain
• Rest-of-Europe
• U.K.
• Middle East and Africa
• China
• Asia-Pacific
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Australia
• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
• South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest-of-South America
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219257/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.