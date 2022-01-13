World's Fastest, Carbon-Neutral Blockchain Launches Archethic Lab, by the Builders for the Builders

PARIS, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archethic, the world's fastest and most secure blockchain network, has launched the Archethic Lab web portal, featuring a series of tools that make it easier for users and developers to join the project's growing ecosystem.

The website contains links to Archethic's testnet and mainnet beta, regular video tech updates, as well as all the tools and documentation a newcomer will need to get started.

"We're embracing the spirit of community-led scalable initiatives with an open invitation to developers looking for an exciting blockchain project to get involved with from an early stage," said Sebastien Dupont , Chairman, Archethic Foundation . "This initiative is led by Web3 builders for Web3 builders. With Archethic's highly scalable blockchain being perfectly primed for real-world use in high-traffic use-cases such as content publication (or website hosting), mailing solutions, we're very excited to watch this project evolve as crypto and blockchain are finally being adopted into the mainstream."

Test how to safely store $UCO in the Archethic Mobile Wallet

One of the tools that will be of use for anybody interested in supporting the project (not just developers) is the Archethic Mobile Wallet. The wallet supports transactions of Archethic's $UCO tokens and is also compatible with NFT transfers on the Archethic testnet.

A GitHub page is available with APKs for downloading a mobile wallet on Android devices. The page also includes a repo for developers to build their own wallets and a beta version of a web app wallet.

The wallet is highly secure, with no funds being lost should the wallet be deleted from a device. A 24-word mnemonic recovery password is all that's needed to re-access the wallet on any compatible device. Users must make sure to keep their recovery password safely recorded in an offline or analog format for the highest security.

Build a one-page website (any website), explore the network and more

The other three tools are aimed at developers looking to get started building on the Archethic blockchain. In all cases, complete documentation has been provided — usually in both written and video form — to make it easy to learn the ropes.

AEWeb is a tool that helps web developers deploy websites on the blockchain. Boasting a decentralized security layer that is on par with aviation security standards, Archethic is a top choice for deploying a website that is as secure as can be from hacking and all other possible security failures.

A lot of websites are created globally every day. However, 99% of them are very small or medium-sized websites, with very high maintenance costs and security risks. AEWeb provides a single solution to all these problems within a fraction of the total cost. Plus it's simple to use and saves a lot of time and is secure.

Beacon Chains

The Beacon Explorer is a blockchain explorer that makes it possible to examine the "beacon chains" used to coordinate and synchronize the Archethic network. Archethic uses a unique consensus protocol called ARCH that runs multiple grouped beacon chains in parallel, with each chain being composed of blocks containing a single validated transaction each. The ARCH consensus protocol is what allows Archethic to operate so blazingly fast, capable of processing up to 1 million transactions per second.

Testnet Faucet

Lastly, developers looking to build DApps that interface with UCO will need a way to test their projects. The Archethic testnet comes equipped with a UCO faucet that supplies 100 UCO at a time, strictly for testing purposes. This allows developers to build projects without burning their own funds to validate code. Being a naturally eco-friendly blockchain, Archethic is also cost-efficient, and the UCO faucet is yet another step toward saving resources of all kinds.

The Archethic mainnet beta launched in June of 2021 after four years of research and development aimed at solving limitations and challenges faced by other blockchains. The project aims to disrupt mainstream industries such as retail and finance, giving interested developers ample opportunity to build innovative new technologies with the potential to make a real impact.

About Archethic Public Blockchain

Archethic is a highly scalable, tamper-proof Blockchain with scalability greater than 1 Million TPS, and a validation time of fewer than 5 seconds. The blockchain has the capacity to handle up to 90% maliciousness, 3.6 billion times less energy consumption than Bitcoin, and 0.1% of the transaction fees.

The platform aims to replace and improve all current applications with a comprehensive and open ecosystem, allowing people to move from the trust imposed by centralized to decentralized systems while keeping identity and privacy under the control of the user.

With Archethic, you can access your identity but no one owns it. The security and threat issues that centralized systems pose helped us realize that self-sovereign identity is needed now more than ever. An Open Source autonomous & Decentralized network in the hands of the world population created by the people, for the people. ‌‌

