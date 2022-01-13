New York, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aseptic Pharma Processing Market - Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Technology, Regional and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219259/?utm_source=GNW



• Product - Corticosteroids, Long-Acting Beta Agonists/Long-Acting Muscarinic Antagonists, Antibiotics, and Others

• Technology - Drying, Lyophilization, Closed Vial Technology, Blow-Fill-Seal Technology, and Others



Regional Segmentation



• North America - U.S., Canada

• Europe - Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

• Rest-of-the-World



Market Growth Drivers



• Reduced Risk of High-Cost Product Loss

• High Growth in the Generics and Biopharmaceuticals Markets

• Growing Demand for Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) for Aseptic Manufacturing of Pharmaceutical Products



Market Challenges



• High Capital Investment

• Lack of Skilled Personnel



Market Opportunities



• Emergence of Data within the Aseptic Processing Industry

• Growing Demand for Automated Products in Aseptic Pharma Processing at the Pharmaceutical Companies

• Increasing Investment in R&D



Key Companies Profiled



Abbvie Inc., Lonza Group, Baxter International Inc., August Bioservices, Vetter Pharma, Recipharm AB, Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing, Recro Pharma, Curia, Samsung Biologics, Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services, Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc., Alcami Corporation, Wuxi AppTec



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the global aseptic pharma processing market?

• What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

• Who are the leading companies dominating the global aseptic pharma processing market? What is the share of these companies in the global aseptic pharma processing market?

• What are the regulations pertaining to the global aseptic pharma processing market? What initiatives are implemented by different government bodies regulating the development and commercialization of aseptic pharma processing?

• How is each segment of the global aseptic pharma processing market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2031?

• How will the industry of aseptic pharma processing evolve during the forecast period 2021-2031?

• What is the market scenario for the aseptic pharma processing market in different regions?

• What are the key trends of different regions in the aseptic pharma processing market? Which country would contribute to the highest sales of the aseptic pharma processing market during the forecast period 2021-2031?

• What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the aseptic pharma processing market?



Market Overview



Aseptic processing has had been in commercial application since the 1950s.The requirement for aseptic manufacturing was raised when there was no suitable sterilization method for heat-sensitive pharmaceutical products that could not be autoclaved in the container.



However, the drugs have to be sterile since then, the standards of aseptic manufacturing for the medicinal drugs were specified and standardized.



North America represented one of the most attractive markets amongst all the markets in the world for aseptic pharma processing in 2020.However, Europe is anticipated to gain more market shares than North America in the coming years, which can be attributed to a large number of contract drug manufacturers (CDMOs) present in the region.



Also, the demand for aseptic processing is higher in European countries. However, China is expected to be the fastest-growing nation globally, with many local manufacturers in the region.



The global aseptic pharma processing market was valued to be $10,633.3 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $24,364.0 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period 2021-2031.



The growth is attributed to the reduced risk of high-cost product loss, high growth in the generics and biopharmaceuticals markets, and growing demand for contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) for aseptic manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. Further, continued significant investments by biotechnology firms to improve the aseptic processing technology by incorporating automated instruments has also promoted the prominence of the aseptic pharma processing market.



Within the research report, the market is segmented based on product, technology, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



Competitive Landscape



The exponential rise in the demand for biopharmaceuticals such as vaccines and other drugs have lead to an increase in the aseptic processing facilities to manufacture pharmaceuticals in a standardised mode.Further, the expansion in the number of CDMOs have also allowed the adoption of specific aseptic processing technologies.



Companies such as Baxter International have been incorporating major strategies to enhance their market presence via key developments. The other major contributors to the market include companies such as Recipharm AB, Recro Pharma, and Lonza Group, among others.



Based on region, North America holds the largest share of the aseptic pharma processing market due to standardized regulatory scenarios and a large number of companies offering aseptic processing.Further, substantial investments made by biotechnology companies to improve the manufacturing facilities and advancing automation technologies along with the rise in per capita income in the region are also fuelling the growth of the respective market.



Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



