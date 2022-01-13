Autonomous Mobile Robots Market to Register Magnificent CAGR 23.7% by 2028; Omron Automation Americas Extends AMR Transport Solutions: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global autonomous mobile robots market size was USD 1.67 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 1.97 billion in 2021 to USD 8.70 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 23.7% during the 2021-2028 period.

This crucial information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, "Autonomous Mobile Robots Market, 2021-2028."

According to our research experts, the presentation of refined technologies in robotics systems, rising reliability on automation solution to administer the supply chain ecosystem, novel safety procedures, and increasing E-commerce industry are the principal aspects driving the global market growth.

List of Key Players Covered in the Market Report

Material Handling Systems. (U.S.)

Fetch Robotics, Inc. (U.S.)

IAM Robotics (U.S.)

NextShift Robotics (U.S.)

Stanley Robotics (U.S.)

Robotnik. (Spain)

SESTO Robotics. (Singapore)

HAHN Robotics GmbH (Germany)

Vecna Robotics (U.K.)

AutoGuide Mobile Robots (England)

SoftBank Robotics (Paris)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 23.7% 2028 Value Projection USD 8.70 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 1.67 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Size, Share, Type,Application, Geography Growth Drivers COVID-19 Pandemic to Create Business Opportunities for Autonomous Robot Suppliers Rising E-commerce Industry to Work in Favor of Market Growth Introduction of Sophisticated Technologies Embedded in Robots is a Prominent Trend Pitfalls & Challenges Rising E-commerce Industry to Work in Favor of Market Growth

COVID-19 Pandemic to Create Business Opportunities for Autonomous Robot Suppliers

The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse effect on the manufacturing sectors. Elements comprising, social distancing norms, quarantines, and lockdown have encouraged robotics, predominantly in carrying out ground operation. Numerous players are also concentrating on endorsing their robotic systems by delivering them as rental services. This is likely to further permit warehouses and distribution possessors to simplify the workflow in the pandemic situation.

Report Coverage

The report presents an in-depth analysis of the market along with ongoing trends and future predictions. A comprehensive description of upcoming opportunities, restraints, competitive landscape, and driving factors is also mentioned in the report. The COVID-19 impact has been included in the report to help investors and business owners understand the threats better. The top players in the market are identified, and their strategies to bolster expand theri market presence are shared in the report.

Segmentation

On the basis of type, the market is segregated into goods-to-person picking, autonomous inventory robots, self-driving forklifts, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).The self-driving forklifts segment is estimated to grow at an elevated rate, backed by increasing E-commerce industry.

In terms of application, the market is classified into sorting, pick & place, tugging, warehouse fleet management and others.

By end-user, the market is categorized into warehouses & distribution centers and manufacturing.

Geographically, the market is divided across five major regions: North America, South America, Europe, The Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing E-commerce Industry to Support Market Growth

The sudden growth in the E-commerce industry permits warehouses and distribution center possessors to emphasize on extemporizing their operative workflow from manual to automation to satisfy the altering buying patterns of the customers.

For example, in January 2021, Walmart Inc. have added automatic bots-staffed storerooms to dozens of its store sites for pickup as well as delivery. It offers augmented competence, quicker satisfaction and more obtainability for consumers. This is expected to bolster the autonomous mobile robots market growth.

Regional Insights

Europe to Dominate Market Share Led by Supportive Government Initiatives

Europe holds the highest autonomous mobile robots market share and is a leading region. This is owing to chief players are fixated on surging sales, service and support, placement, and training facilities by growing their circulation channels in this region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop considerably in the upcoming years. This is primarily owing to the existence of authorized as well as unsanctioned regional players implementing numerous marketing tactics to magnify its global reach further forming a possible effect on the global market.

North America is probable to make progress at a steady rate owing to surging E-commerce sales perceived in this region.

Competitive Landscape

Chief Players to Concentrate on Progressive Robotic Gears to Meet Growing Demand

Important players are designing numerous robotic mechanisms and regulators for varied applications, essentially automotive manufacturing, luggage detecting at airports, ecological passivity in chemical production, and countless others.

For instance, in June 2020, Qualcomm launched the first-ever 5G as well as AI-based platform for manufacturing and proficient service applications.

Industry Development

July 2020: Omron Automation Americas extends its autonomous material transport solutions by presenting heavy duty moveable robots for huge payload capability applications.

