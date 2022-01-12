RUGBY ANNOUNCES CEO APPOINTMENT

Vancouver, B.C., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rugby Mining Limited ("Rugby" or the "Company") RUG The Company's Board of Directors announces that it has accepted the resignation of Mr. Peter Love as President and CEO. Mr. Bryce Roxburgh, who formerly held those roles will resume those positions. He will step down as Co-chairman, leaving Yale Simpson as Chairman.
The Board welcomes Bryce back into this role. As a founder and major shareholder of Rugby he will provide the decisive leadership and experience to the role that the Board demands. Bryce was formerly a founder of both Exeter Resource Corp. and Extorre Gold, both successful TSX/NYSE MKT listed companies that were acquired by Goldcorp (now Newmont) and Yamana respectively. With a strong technical background, Bryce has excelled in the identification, development and sale of mineral opportunities throughout his career.
The flagship Salvadora silver-copper project in Chile will continue to be advanced as signalled in press releases. An update on Salvadora and our other properties will be forthcoming this week.
On behalf of the Board,
Yale Simpson
Chairman
|Rob Grey, VP Corporate Communications
Tel: 604.688.4941 Fax: 604.688.9532
Toll-free: 1.855.688.4941
|Suite 810, 789 West Pender St.
Vancouver, BC Canada V6C 1H2
info@rugbymining.com
NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.