THIS FRIDAY: Administrator Guzman Will Join Rep. Chris Pappas in New Hampshire to Promote SBA's Efforts to Build a Better America

CONCORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America's 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden's Cabinet, will visit New Hampshire. Administrator Guzman will join Rep. Chris Pappas to highlight the economic impact of the SBA's Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program, an American Rescue Plan program. Later in the day, Administrator Guzman and Rep. Pappas will meet with small business owners who utilized various SBA programs to help with their economic recovery.
This visit marks the Administrator's first official visit to New Hampshire. Since June 2021, Administrator Guzman has visited 22 states and U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico.
Media are invited to join specific stops and must RSVP to Regional Communications Director Elizabeth Moisuk at elizabeth.moisuk@sba.gov by 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022, for credentialing and trip locations.
WHEN: Friday, January 14, 2022
WHERE: New Hampshire
WHO: Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, U.S. Small Business Administration
Representative Chris Pappas, New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District
WHY: Administrator Guzman is traveling to New Hampshire to highlight the
resurgence of America's small businesses and their role in the state's economic recovery.
MEDIA RSVP: Media should RSVP to Regional Communications Director Elizabeth Moisuk at elizabeth.moisuk@sba.gov for credentials.
###
About the U.S. Small Business Administration
The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.
Elizabeth Moisuk United States Small Business Administration Elizabeth.Moisuk@sba.gov
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.