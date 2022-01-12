THIS FRIDAY: Administrator Guzman Will Join Rep. Chris Pappas in New Hampshire to Promote SBA's Efforts to Build a Better America

CONCORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America's 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden's Cabinet, will visit New Hampshire. Administrator Guzman will join Rep. Chris Pappas to highlight the economic impact of the SBA's Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program, an American Rescue Plan program. Later in the day, Administrator Guzman and Rep. Pappas will meet with small business owners who utilized various SBA programs to help with their economic recovery.

This visit marks the Administrator's first official visit to New Hampshire. Since June 2021, Administrator Guzman has visited 22 states and U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico.

WHEN: Friday, January 14, 2022

WHERE: New Hampshire

WHO: Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, U.S. Small Business Administration

Representative Chris Pappas, New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District

WHY: Administrator Guzman is traveling to New Hampshire to highlight the

resurgence of America's small businesses and their role in the state's economic recovery.

