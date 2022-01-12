Purchasers Of John Deere Repair & Maintenance Services Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether Deere & Co. (d/b/a John Deere) has improperly monopolized the repair service market for John Deere-branded agricultural equipment.



The investigation primarily focuses on whether John Deere deliberately makes crucial software and repair tools inaccessible to farmers and independent repair shops, causing farmers to rely exclusively on an authorized John Deere technician and its network of independent dealerships to repair, maintain, or clear fault codes from John Deere machines.

IF DURING THE PERIOD OF JANUARY 12, 2018 TO THE PRESENT, YOU PURCHASED REPAIR SERVICES FROM JOHN DEERE OR FROM ONE OF JOHN DEERE'S AFFILIATED, AUTHORIZED DEALERS OR TECHNICIANS, PLEASE CONTACT KEHOE LAW FIRM, P.C. JOHN KEHOE, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 801, JKEHOE@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO DISCUSS THE INVESTIGATION AND POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from corporate fraud, negligence, and other wrongdoing. Driven by a strong and principled sense of social responsibility and obtaining justice for the aggrieved, Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. represents plaintiffs seeking to recover investment losses resulting from corporate wrongdoing or malfeasance, those harmed by anticompetitive practices, and consumers victimized by fraud or deception.

