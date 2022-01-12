ñol

Shaw Announces AGM Vote Results

by Globe Newswire
January 12, 2022 6:13 PM | 6 min read

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. ("Shaw" or, the "Corporation") announced that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, the resolutions proposed in Shaw's management proxy circular were adopted.

The detailed results from the annual shareholder meeting are as follows.

1.        Election of each of the following thirteen nominees as directors of the Corporation (by ballot):
 Votes ForVotes Withheld
 # % # %
Peter J. Bissonnette18,303,334 99.997 533 0.003
Adrian I. Burns18,244,534 99.676 59,333 0.324
Christina J. Clark18,243,320 99.669 60,547 0.331
Richard R. Green18,244,534 99.676 59,333 0.324
Gregg Keating18,301,394 99.986 2,473 0.014
Michael W. O'Brien18,303,334 99.997 533 0.003
Paul K. Pew18,301,394 99.986 2,473 0.014
Jeffrey C. Royer18,244,534 99.676 59,333 0.324
Bradley S. Shaw18,303,339 99.997 528 0.003
Mike Sievert18,244,934 99.678 58,933 0.322
Carl E. Vogel18,303,434 99.998 433 0.002
Sheila C. Weatherill18,243,422 99.670 60,445 0.330
Steven A. White18,244,634 99.676 59,233 0.324


2.        Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Corporation (by ballot):
 Votes ForVotes Withheld
 # % # %
 18,304,235 99.998 405 0.002

About Shaw Communications Inc.

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index TSX NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Shaw Investor Relations investor.relations@sjrb.ca


© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases