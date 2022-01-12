Shaw Announces AGM Vote Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. ("Shaw" or, the "Corporation") announced that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, the resolutions proposed in Shaw's management proxy circular were adopted.



The detailed results from the annual shareholder meeting are as follows.

1. Election of each of the following thirteen nominees as directors of the Corporation (by ballot): Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Peter J. Bissonnette 18,303,334 99.997 533 0.003 Adrian I. Burns 18,244,534 99.676 59,333 0.324 Christina J. Clark 18,243,320 99.669 60,547 0.331 Richard R. Green 18,244,534 99.676 59,333 0.324 Gregg Keating 18,301,394 99.986 2,473 0.014 Michael W. O'Brien 18,303,334 99.997 533 0.003 Paul K. Pew 18,301,394 99.986 2,473 0.014 Jeffrey C. Royer 18,244,534 99.676 59,333 0.324 Bradley S. Shaw 18,303,339 99.997 528 0.003 Mike Sievert 18,244,934 99.678 58,933 0.322 Carl E. Vogel 18,303,434 99.998 433 0.002 Sheila C. Weatherill 18,243,422 99.670 60,445 0.330 Steven A. White 18,244,634 99.676 59,233 0.324





2. Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Corporation (by ballot): Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % 18,304,235 99.998 405 0.002

About Shaw Communications Inc.



Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index TSX NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca .