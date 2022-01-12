 Skip to main content

IDEX Biometrics Presenting at Needham Growth Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 12, 2022 4:38pm   Comments
Oslo, Norway – 12 January 2022 – IDEX Biometrics will be presenting at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, 13 January 2022, represented by Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer, and Jamie Simms, Chief Financial Officer. This event will be "virtual," in that institutional investors invited by Needham & Company, LLC, will be meeting throughout the day with Mr. Graziani and Mr. Simms, using an on-line video format. A video recording of the slide presentation and Mr. Graziani's prepared remarks will be posted on the IDEX Biometrics website after the close of business on 13 January 2022.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

Brett L Perry, U.S. Investor Relations
E-mail: bperry@sheltongroup.com
Tel: + 1 214 272 0070

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

TRADEMARK STATEMENT

IDEX, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.


