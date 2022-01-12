 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CDK Global Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
January 12, 2022 4:35pm   Comments
Share:

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable on March 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022.

About CDK Global

With approximately $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is a leading provider of retail technology and software as a service (SaaS) solutions that help dealers and auto manufacturers run their businesses more efficiently, drive improved profitability and create frictionless purchasing and ownership experiences for consumers. Today, CDK serves over 15,000 retail locations in North America. For more information, visit cdkglobal.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:
Reuben Gallegos
847.485.4000
reuben.gallegos@cdk.com		 Media Contact:
Tony Macrito
630.805.0782
tony.macrito@cdk.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com