HBT Financial, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on January 27, 2022

Globe Newswire  
January 12, 2022 4:32pm   Comments
BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) (the "Company"), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today announced that it will issue its fourth quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27, 2022. A copy of the press release announcing the fourth quarter 2021 financial results and an investor presentation will be made available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.hbtfinancial.com.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company. HBT provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois and Eastern Iowa through 61 branches. As of September 30, 2021, HBT had total assets of $3.9 billion, total loans of $2.1 billion, and total deposits of $3.4 billion. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, now with operations in Eastern Iowa, with banking roots that can be traced back to 1920.

CONTACT:
Matthew Keating
HBTIR@hbtbank.com
(310) 622-8230


