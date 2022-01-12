New Apprenticeship and Exterprise Initiate Partnership to Build Early-Career ServiceNow Talent Throughout the U.S.

San Antonio, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Apprenticeship (NEW), a Federally registered tech apprenticeship program, and Exterprise, a Dallas-based IT Service Management company have formalized a partnership to provide specialized tech talent across the United States. NEW and Exterprise have established a core technology mission statement aiming to build, execute, and scale the first and only digital apprenticeship program in the world with the power of ServiceNow, a digital workflow software for enterprises.

The partnership will utilize Exterprise's leadership in ServiceNow implementation and NEW's curriculum and talent development knowledge to train new talent in the marketplace to become leaders in the tech space. Apprentices in NEW's IT programs will benefit from the collaborative expertise and gain access to hands-on experience with ServiceNow. Exterprise will guide NEW's learners in executing implementation and help equip them for a successful apprenticeship and future career in tech.

"We are delighted to partner with New Apprenticeship in producing qualified, certified and market-ready ServiceNow talent in the US market. Given the high demand for ServiceNow resources with skills in ITSM, CSM, ITOM and other areas, we see this partnership happening in the most opportune time. Together, Exterprise and New Apprenticeship are committed in providing a rewarding career path for apprentices that have the drive and commitment to make a difference in the world of work automation using the ServiceNow platform," states Prabhu [PK] Karunakaran, Founder & CEO at Exterprise.

Through this collaboration, NEW and Exterprise pursue a shared goal in creating career opportunities for underrepresented communities through the apprenticeship model. NEW will provide ServiceNow apprentices for both Exterprise's team as well as Exterprise clients' teams. Overall, the companies have established a parallel growth mindset to provide exceptional service throughout the U.S.

"Together we're building the ultimate engine of digital talent production," says Brad Voeller, CEO at New Apprenticeship. "I've seen firsthand how the Exterprise team brings decades of experience implementing successful tech projects for their clients. This operational and service delivery expertise will greatly accelerate apprentice growth through hands-on-experience with real client projects. A strong alignment of vision and operations creates an unprecedented opportunity for us to build the most accessible pathway for students to pursue high-value careers in the ServiceNow ecosystem."

NEW and Exterprise will start rolling out joint ServiceNow implementations in January. Employers interested in growing their team with ServiceNow talent can learn more here or contact NEW directly.

About New Apprenticeship

Founded in 2016 in San Antonio, TX, New Apprenticeship partners with employers nationally to transform lives by bridging the gap between what schools teach and only experience can bring. In January 2022, NEW is launching an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Apprenticeship to help continue providing talent for employers in need of a skilled, adaptable, and future-ready workforce. NEW's experience-based learning and performance coaching system equips talent with the skills they need to accelerate their careers and provides employers with highly qualified and productive talent, creating future leaders in tech. For more information visit: NewApprenticeship.com. Employers can learn more about NEW's talent solution here.

About Exterprise

Founded in 2015 in Dallas, TX, Exterprise specializes in Enterprise Service Management solutions on the ServiceNow platform. Exterprise offers advisory, implementation, integration, migration, administrative, and managed services on all the key ServiceNow solutions like Customer Service Management (CSM), Field Service Management (FSM), IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), and Governance Risk Compliance (GRC). With a talent pool of over 320 professionals in the US, India and Central America, Exterprise has been providing technology and business process outsourcing services in financial services, healthcare, government, oil & gas and other industries. Exterprise's SOC2, ISO 27001 and HIPAA certifications help customers build trust and confidence in solutions delivery via proven methodology and processes. Exterprise is also on the Texas DIR contract and can work with state/local government entities and school districts in Texas. For more information, please visit: www.exterprise.us.

