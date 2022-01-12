Synaptics Appoints YY Lee to Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics Incorporated SYNA today announced the appointment of Vivie "YY" Lee to its Board of Directors, effective January 10, 2022.
Ms. Lee has a distinguished career in executive leadership and Board of Director roles in the technology industry. She currently acts as an independent director and consultant to leading tech firms and is a member of the board of Commvault Systems, Inc. Previously, Ms. Lee served as Chief Strategy Officer at Anaplan, as well as Chief Executive Officer at FirstRain Inc. Earlier in her career, Ms. Lee held executive and product management leadership positions at Cadence Systems, Synopsys, and 8x8 (formerly Integrated Information Technology Inc.). Additionally, Ms. Lee co-founded the software company Aqueduct Software, an automated enterprise application profiling and analysis solution.
"Ms. Lee's board experience, senior management positions with other technology companies, mathematics background, and her deep understanding of software and software applications give her the strong skillset, perspectives, and experiences that make her a welcome addition to our Board of Directors," said Nelson Chan, Synaptics' Chairperson of the Board of Directors.
About Synaptics Incorporated:
Synaptics SYNA is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world's most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics' differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, or visit www.synaptics.com.
Synaptics and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
Media Contact:
Synaptics Incorporated
Patrick Mannion
Dir. of PR and Technical Communications
+1 631-678-1015
patrick.mannion@synaptics.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.