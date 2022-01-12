Paycor Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

CINCINNATI, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. PYCR ("Paycor") today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, ended December 31, 2021, after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, February 3, 2022.
Paycor will host a conference call and webcast presentation on February 3, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's financial results.
To listen to the conference call live, dial (877) 407-4018 (domestic) or 1-(201) 689-8471 (international). The conference ID is 13726219. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the "Investors" section of Paycor's website at investors.paycor.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.
About Paycor
Paycor creates Human Capital Management (HCM) software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our HCM platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding and paying associates, to developing and retaining them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For over 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and personalized support. That's why more than 28,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.
Investor Contact:
Rachel White
513-954-7388
Media Contact:
Katy Bunn
513-338-2398
