RGC Resources, Inc. Names Chief Financial Officer

ROANOKE, Va., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. RGCO announced Jason Field joined the company January 10, 2022 and will be appointed Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. As a member of the Company's executive team, Mr. Field will lead Resources' Finance organization and will report to Paul Nester.
"Jason is an experienced financial executive whose leadership and technical skills will be an immediate benefit to our Company," stated Mr. Nester. "We are pleased to have someone of Jason's caliber join our team as we continue to execute our growth strategies."
In his previous role as Vice President, Finance at Medical Facilities of America, Mr. Field, a certified public accountant, was responsible for directing and communicating all aspects of finance, accounting, and treasury operations.
Prior to Medical Facilities of America, Mr. Field worked at KPMG after beginning his career at Central Maine Healthcare.
RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to approximately 62,600 customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries including Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.
From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements.
|Contact:
|Paul W. Nester
President and CEO
|Telephone:
|(540) 777-3837
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.