Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH)

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Oak Street Health, Inc. ("Oak Street") OSH in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of investors who purchased Oak Street's common stock between August 6, 2020 and November 8, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").
The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Oak Street maintained relationships with third-party marketing agents likely to provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (2) that Oak Street was providing free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries in a manner that would provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (3) that these activities may be violations of the False Claims Act; (4) that, as such, Oak Street was at heightened risk of investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and/or other federal law enforcement agencies; (5) that, as a result, Oak Street was subject to adverse impacts related to defense and settlement costs and diversion of management resources; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Oak Street should contact the Firm prior to the March 14, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.
Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.
