Free2move begins 2022 with the expansion of its subscription solution in new California cities

Los Angeles, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Free2move, driven to develop flexible mobility solutions that meet evolving market demands, is accelerating the expansion of its Car On Demand service. This all-inclusive monthly subscription is now available in select cities across California.
Short-term car demand is on the rise. With the recent chip crisis, the waiting list for new vehicles has increased. As people try to live a more sustainable lifestyle, many are opting to explore bike or public transit as seasonal transit options, opting for vehicles at peak times throughout the year. Buying a car is the second biggest purchase a household will make, and people are considering alternative options to vehicle usage.
Free2move Car On Demand is a smart mobility solution specifically designed for customers that require a vehicle on a month-to-month basis and that do not want to commit to a long-term lease or vehicle purchase. Vehicles are easily booked through the Free2move website, for a 100% digital experience that includes the customization of the subscription and online payment with assistance available if needed. The service can be canceled at any time. Free2move Car On Demand has already seen proven success in Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Portland, Denver and Austin with more than 3.000 requests during the first months of service.
Free2move Car On Demand offers a large range of cars (including Jeep®, Mercedes and Tesla) with a flat monthly fee including insurance, maintenance, 24/7 roadside assistance and free car delivery.
************************
About Free2move
Free2move is the only global mobility brand offering a complete and unique ecosystem for its private and professional customers around the world. Relying on data and technology, Free2move puts the customer experience at the heart of the business to reinvent mobility. Free2move offers a range of services to satisfy the multiple travel needs of its customers from one minute to several days or months with car-sharing service, short, medium or long-term rental as well as the reservation of VTC drivers, parking spaces and charging stations via the app.
Free2move Mobility in figures worldwide: 2 million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles, 500,000 parking spaces, 250,000 charging points (in Europe).
Attachment
Dalyce Semko Open2America 14038693259 d.semko@open2america.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.