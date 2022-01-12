Free2move begins 2022 with the expansion of its subscription solution in new California cities

Los Angeles, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Free2move, driven to develop flexible mobility solutions that meet evolving market demands, is accelerating the expansion of its Car On Demand service. This all-inclusive monthly subscription is now available in select cities across California.

Short-term car demand is on the rise. With the recent chip crisis, the waiting list for new vehicles has increased. As people try to live a more sustainable lifestyle, many are opting to explore bike or public transit as seasonal transit options, opting for vehicles at peak times throughout the year. Buying a car is the second biggest purchase a household will make, and people are considering alternative options to vehicle usage.

Free2move Car On Demand is a smart mobility solution specifically designed for customers that require a vehicle on a month-to-month basis and that do not want to commit to a long-term lease or vehicle purchase. Vehicles are easily booked through the Free2move website, for a 100% digital experience that includes the customization of the subscription and online payment with assistance available if needed. The service can be canceled at any time. Free2move Car On Demand has already seen proven success in Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Portland, Denver and Austin with more than 3.000 requests during the first months of service.

Free2move Car On Demand offers a large range of cars (including Jeep®, Mercedes and Tesla) with a flat monthly fee including insurance, maintenance, 24/7 roadside assistance and free car delivery.

About Free2move

Free2move is the only global mobility brand offering a complete and unique ecosystem for its private and professional customers around the world. Relying on data and technology, Free2move puts the customer experience at the heart of the business to reinvent mobility. Free2move offers a range of services to satisfy the multiple travel needs of its customers from one minute to several days or months with car-sharing service, short, medium or long-term rental as well as the reservation of VTC drivers, parking spaces and charging stations via the app.

Free2move Mobility in figures worldwide: 2 million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles, 500,000 parking spaces, 250,000 charging points (in Europe).

Dalyce Semko Open2America 14038693259 d.semko@open2america.com