Toll Brothers Announces Park 108 is Coming Soon to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Park 108, an exclusive new community of 33 condominium residences located near Park Place and East Lake Drive, is coming soon to Decatur, Georgia.
Park 108 will feature luxurious studio, 1- and 2-bedroom residences with 1-2 baths ranging from 504 to 1,364 square feet. The homes offer oversized windows providing ample natural light and lofted ceilings showcasing a stunning blend of modern design and authentic characteristics.
Park 108 is situated in an ideal, scenic location within 1.5 miles from Oakhurst Village and Decatur Square. Home buyers will enjoy the convenience of living within walking distance to local coffee shops and art galleries, and just minutes away from Downtown Atlanta.
"We are delighted to have the opportunity to preserve the building's historic 1930s structure through a compelling adaptive reuse as a residential condominium," said Jonathan Carter, Division President of Toll Brothers in Urban Atlanta. "Residents of Park 108 will enjoy a truly unique and dynamic living environment in an exceptional urban location."
For more information, call 855-229-5676, or visit our website at TollBrothers.com/GA
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.
2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.
Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Newswire (TOLL-REG)
###
Attachment
Andrea Meck Toll Brothers 215-938-8169 ameck@tollbrothers.com Alexis Dorr Toll Brothers 215-938-8138 adorr1@tollbrothers.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.