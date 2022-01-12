Toll Brothers Announces Park 108 is Coming Soon to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Park 108, an exclusive new community of 33 condominium residences located near Park Place and East Lake Drive, is coming soon to Decatur, Georgia.

Park 108 will feature luxurious studio, 1- and 2-bedroom residences with 1-2 baths ranging from 504 to 1,364 square feet. The homes offer oversized windows providing ample natural light and lofted ceilings showcasing a stunning blend of modern design and authentic characteristics.

Park 108 is situated in an ideal, scenic location within 1.5 miles from Oakhurst Village and Decatur Square. Home buyers will enjoy the convenience of living within walking distance to local coffee shops and art galleries, and just minutes away from Downtown Atlanta.

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to preserve the building's historic 1930s structure through a compelling adaptive reuse as a residential condominium," said Jonathan Carter, Division President of Toll Brothers in Urban Atlanta. "Residents of Park 108 will enjoy a truly unique and dynamic living environment in an exceptional urban location."

