RecruitWell, LLC ® Expands its Locum Tenens Presence in Merger with US Locums, LLC

Boynton Beach, Fla., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecruitWell, LLC, a national permanent staffing agency focused on healthcare staffing for physicians and advanced practice providers, signed a definitive merger agreement with US Locums, LLC, a national locum staffing agency also focused on physicians and advanced practice providers. The partnership between these two healthcare staffing firms will combine RecruitWell's strong recruitment and business development team with US Locums recruiting and top tier locum operations team.

"The combination of US Locums locum tenens abilities and RecruitWell's permanent placement staffing reach will result in greater efficiencies and significantly increase our market share," said US Locums Managing Partner Tim Arnel.

"RecruitWell and US Locums are aligned culturally, are process driven, and most importantly our business models are deeply focused on outstanding dedication to our clients, providers and team members," remarked RecruitWell Managing Partner Anthony Lamb.

US Locums and RecruitWell will operate jointly, and all current team members will remain in place. "This partnership will provide more opportunities to build on established relationships while helping to create new ones," added RecruitWell Managing Partner Michael Marcus.

The merger went into effect December 31, 2021, after the close of business. The new company will be operating under RecruitWell's established brand. Its office locations in South Florida, Sarasota, Florida, and New York will continue to operate as they currently do.

About RecruitWell, LLC

Recruit Well, LLC is a national permanent staffing agency focused on healthcare staffing for physicians and advanced practice providers. RecruitWell's transparent communication process carefully evaluates the needs of healthcare providers and practitioners in order to establish long-lasting relationships. To learn more, please visit: https://www.recruitwell.com/





