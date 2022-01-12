 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Proactive news headlines including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Stuhini Exploration, Benchmark Metals, PyroGenesis Canada, HempFusion Wellness, Nevada Silver and Paltalk

Globe Newswire  
January 12, 2022 3:00pm   Comments
Share:

New York , Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum on the front foot papering early cracks of 2022 click here
  • World Copper has a lot of runway to move the stock, says Zacks Small-Cap Research as it kicks off coverage click here
  • PyroGenesis Canada resolving design and process issues encountered during Phase 1 of Purevap nano silicon reactor development project  click here
  • Nevada Silver hits high grade silver at Corcoran silver-gold project in Nevada  click here
  • Trust Stamp files with the Securities and Exchange Commission ahead of Nasdaq target  click here
  • Benchmark Metals hits high-grade gold and silver at its AGB Deposit in British Columbia  click here
  • Victory Square says portfolio company Stardust Solar plans a 2022 public listing  click here
  • Stuhini Exploration confirms native gold on its Ruby Creek property in British Columbia  click here
  • MGX Minerals engages global mining equipment supplier Metso-Outotec for its British Columbia silicon project  click here
  • Snowline Gold says new drill results from the Jupiter target demonstrate the scale of the mineralized system  click here
  • Fireweed Zinc hits high grades with one hole at Tom East zone at Macmillan Pass project  click here
  • Endexx says three Blesswell facial products available at CVS Health stores  click here
  • DRDGOLD's Ergo and Wits University to spearhead the way to increased gold recovery  click here
  • Kenorland Minerals kicks off drilling at Regnault gold discovery within its Frotet project in Quebec  click here
  • Paltalk rolls out new content moderation software to ensure safe online user experience  click here
  • ME2C Environmental inks $2.5M annual contract renewal to supply mercury emissions capture technologies  click here
  • Predictmedix unveils accuracy rates for alcohol and cannabis impairment detection technology; plans clinical trial  click here
  • Playgon Games enters into licensing and distribution agreement with Relax Gaming  click here
  • Levitee Labs inks retail distribution agreement with Body Energy Club for MONKE Nutraceuticals  click here
  • Viscount Mining says it has expanded the size of the Kate Silver Resource in "multiple directions"  click here
  • Kintara Therapeutics announces multi-year research grant to support research of its VAL-083 program to treat glioblastoma  click here
  • Cabral Gold unveils new high-grade gold assays from two key targets on its Cuiú Cuiú project in Brazil  click here
  • Audacious partners with Golden Triangle Health to enter Asian market  click here
  • Unigold outlines 2022 activity in Dominican Republic as it heads towards production decision for Candelones oxide project  click here
  • Goldseek announces 4,000-meter drill program at Beschefer project  click here
  • HempFusion Wellness says its hemp-derived CBD extract achieves "major regulatory milestone"  click here
  • Boosh reaches ‘significant milestone' with major order from prominent Canadian grocer  click here
  • Golden Minerals Company beats annual output guidance at its Rodeo gold-silver mine in 2021  click here
  • Vejii announces launch of Actual Veggies plant-based burgers on ShopVejii.com  click here
  • Organic Garage says Future of Cheese prepares 1Q launch of e-commerce retail store  click here
  • C3 Metals Inc hails Hybrid CSAMT survey results at Jasperoide project in Peru as it awaits bigger drill rig  click here
  • Blue Sky Uranium announces end to Amarillo Grande lawsuit  click here
  • SEED Innovations portfolio company Eurox launches pain treatment in Germany  click here
  • i-80 Gold launches comprehensive plan to create Nevada-focused gold mining company  click here
  • Nextech AR Solutions signs large enterprise 3D modeling deal with multinational e-commerce brand  click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


 


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com