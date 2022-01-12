Proactive news headlines including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Stuhini Exploration, Benchmark Metals, PyroGenesis Canada, HempFusion Wellness, Nevada Silver and Paltalk
New York , Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Bitcoin and Ethereum on the front foot papering early cracks of 2022 click here
- World Copper has a lot of runway to move the stock, says Zacks Small-Cap Research as it kicks off coverage click here
- PyroGenesis Canada resolving design and process issues encountered during Phase 1 of Purevap nano silicon reactor development project click here
- Nevada Silver hits high grade silver at Corcoran silver-gold project in Nevada click here
- Trust Stamp files with the Securities and Exchange Commission ahead of Nasdaq target click here
- Benchmark Metals hits high-grade gold and silver at its AGB Deposit in British Columbia click here
- Victory Square says portfolio company Stardust Solar plans a 2022 public listing click here
- Stuhini Exploration confirms native gold on its Ruby Creek property in British Columbia click here
- MGX Minerals engages global mining equipment supplier Metso-Outotec for its British Columbia silicon project click here
- Snowline Gold says new drill results from the Jupiter target demonstrate the scale of the mineralized system click here
- Fireweed Zinc hits high grades with one hole at Tom East zone at Macmillan Pass project click here
- Endexx says three Blesswell facial products available at CVS Health stores click here
- DRDGOLD's Ergo and Wits University to spearhead the way to increased gold recovery click here
- Kenorland Minerals kicks off drilling at Regnault gold discovery within its Frotet project in Quebec click here
- Paltalk rolls out new content moderation software to ensure safe online user experience click here
- ME2C Environmental inks $2.5M annual contract renewal to supply mercury emissions capture technologies click here
- Predictmedix unveils accuracy rates for alcohol and cannabis impairment detection technology; plans clinical trial click here
- Playgon Games enters into licensing and distribution agreement with Relax Gaming click here
- Levitee Labs inks retail distribution agreement with Body Energy Club for MONKE Nutraceuticals click here
- Viscount Mining says it has expanded the size of the Kate Silver Resource in "multiple directions" click here
- Kintara Therapeutics announces multi-year research grant to support research of its VAL-083 program to treat glioblastoma click here
- Cabral Gold unveils new high-grade gold assays from two key targets on its Cuiú Cuiú project in Brazil click here
- Audacious partners with Golden Triangle Health to enter Asian market click here
- Unigold outlines 2022 activity in Dominican Republic as it heads towards production decision for Candelones oxide project click here
- Goldseek announces 4,000-meter drill program at Beschefer project click here
- HempFusion Wellness says its hemp-derived CBD extract achieves "major regulatory milestone" click here
- Boosh reaches ‘significant milestone' with major order from prominent Canadian grocer click here
- Golden Minerals Company beats annual output guidance at its Rodeo gold-silver mine in 2021 click here
- Vejii announces launch of Actual Veggies plant-based burgers on ShopVejii.com click here
- Organic Garage says Future of Cheese prepares 1Q launch of e-commerce retail store click here
- C3 Metals Inc hails Hybrid CSAMT survey results at Jasperoide project in Peru as it awaits bigger drill rig click here
- Blue Sky Uranium announces end to Amarillo Grande lawsuit click here
- SEED Innovations portfolio company Eurox launches pain treatment in Germany click here
- i-80 Gold launches comprehensive plan to create Nevada-focused gold mining company click here
- Nextech AR Solutions signs large enterprise 3D modeling deal with multinational e-commerce brand click here
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com