AppSwarm Announces Touchpoint Group as New NFT Marketplace on NFT Madness

Tulsa, OK, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. SWRM, a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces launch of NFT marketplace with Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. TGHI, a media and digital technology holding company, as official collaborator store and content provider on NFT Madness.



AppSwarm is pleased to announce Touchpoint Group as a new collaborator on its recently launched NFT marketplace, NFT Madness, developed on the Polygon network. https://nftmadness.io/

As a collaborator, Touchpoint will have the ability to market its own ERC-1155 and ERC-721 non-fungible tokens (NFT) for event ticketing and metaverse gaming while utilizing a host of marketing tools through its marketplace store.

AppSwarm and Touchpoint will work jointly on developing NFT gaming products such as character avatars, and future Play2Earn metaverse projects geared around aerial vehicles and futuristic space environments.

This partnership allows us to collaborate with Metaverse content producers, such as Touchpoint, with the goal of building ‘NFT Madness' into one of the top Metaverse NFT marketplaces.

Touchpoint Roadmap Launch

Touchpoint's development team has experience in understanding markets to combine engineers, artists, and marketing teams to a linear finished product.

The Company has released a preliminary roadmap on its NFT and Air Race development for 2022, which can be found at https://twitter.com/TouchpointGHI

Transfer to Wallet

In addition, buyers can now transfer NFTs purchased on the marketplace to their Metamask wallet. Users can do this by simply clicking the "My NFT" tab in their profile and clicking on the NFT that you want to transfer.

For updates on this project please register at https://tulsalabs.io/investors/

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

