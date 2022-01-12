ArmorSource to Provide U.S. Army With Next Generation Crewman Helmets

HEBRON, Ohio, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "It is a huge honor to be selected by the U.S. Army to supply our troops with such an innovative product," says Brad Grunden, ArmorSource President. "We are extremely excited for all of the men and women who will soon be equipped with the most advanced combat vehicle crewman helmet technology available in the industry. ArmorSource's ACVC GEN II helmet exceeds the ballistic and fragmentation performance of the legacy ACVC but at a much lighter weight. We believe this product sets a new standard of safety and comfort for these users."

The ACVC GEN II is one of ArmorSource's Next Generation helmet solutions scheduled to be formally introduced to the public at the SHOT Show in Las Vegas on January 18-21, 2022. In addition to the ACVC GEN II, ArmorSource will also present its ACH GEN II 'AS-501-G2', a Next Generation military helmet, and the 'AIRE LE', a Next Generation law enforcement helmet.

To learn more about ArmorSource's Next Generation helmets please click here.

Leveraging our state of the art design, R&D, testing and manufacturing facilities, ArmorSource strives to continuously enhance our product's ballistic capabilities while maintaining and improving all aspects of comfort and durability. Our products and manufacturing operation demonstrate the ability to exceed government requirements while providing transparency at every level of manufacturing and program management.

To watch a video about the ArmorSource Team and our capabilities please click here.

In addition to our U.S. customers (Army, Airforce, Marine Corps, Navy, SOCOM, Department of State, U.S. Marshals and more) ArmorSource is a well-recognized name in Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Australia. ArmorSource's recognition as a trusted ballistic helmet solution provider for Militaries, Law Enforcement Organizations, and Special Forces on multiple continents is a testament to our dedication to maximizing the survivability of military and law enforcement personnel around the world, and has enabled us to deliver over 1 million custom helmet solutions since our establishment.

