Agrosuper is First South American Chicken Producer to Earn Coveted American Humane Certified™ Seal

Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As growing numbers of consumers are demanding that their foods be raised in line with their ethical values, farmers, ranchers, and producers worldwide are listening, and working to increase their standards of humane animal welfare. The latest is Chile-based Agrosuper, whose Las Cornizas broiler chicken farm is the first in South America to earn certification from American Humane, the largest certifier of animal welfare in the world.

To qualify as an American Humane Certified™ producer, Agrosuper's Las Cornizas broiler chicken farm had to meet the program's rigorous requirements, including nearly 200 science-based standards covering everything from adequate space to proper temperature, air and water quality, the ability to express natural behaviors and much more. Agrosuper also voluntarily agreed to undergo stringent, yearly audits by expert, independent, third-party auditors to ensure the program's standards are being implemented correctly.

"As an American Humane Certified producer, Agrosuper's Las Cornizas broiler chicken farm will help assure consumers that their food was raised humanely under the science and evidence-based protections established by American Humane," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane president and CEO. "We applaud their commitment to animal welfare and welcome them to our program as our first South American broiler chicken producer."

"At Agrosuper, we firmly believe that animal welfare is important and crucial for our business. Healthy production goes hand in hand with a responsible attitude towards the animals. For this reason, we are constantly updating our animal welfare policy, adding new trends and different aspects which include animal health and the environment where they are raised," said Guillermo Díaz del Río, CEO of Agrosuper.

The science-based standards used in the American Humane Certified program are determined and regularly reviewed with the help of an independent Scientific Advisory Committee consisting of the nation's top animal welfare experts, animal behaviorists, veterinarians, and ethicists, including renowned farm animal welfare pioneer Temple Grandin, PhD.

For a full list of American Humane Certified producers and more information about the program, visit www.AmericanHumane.org/humane-heartland.

About American Humane

Founded in 1877, American Humane is the United States' first national humane organization and the largest certifier of animal welfare in the world. For more information, visit www.AmericanHumane.org.

About Agrosuper

We are a company with more than 65 years of experience of producing and marketing chicken, pork, turkey, and other products. Our production process is vertically integrated; it begins with the manufacture of feed for our animals and continues with the breeding centers, processing plants, distribution centers and commercial offices. This enables us to reach the dinner tables of consumers in Chile and around the world.

