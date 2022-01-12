EMBK Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Embark Technology, Inc.

MONSEY, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK ("Embark") has violated federal securities laws. If you suffered losses as a result of EMBK's recent stock drops, and have questions about your legal rights, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your options at no charge:
https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/embark-technology/
Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.
Why is there an investigation?
On January 6, 2022, The Bear Cave issued a report on Embark alleging that "Embark's current valuation appears to be based on puffery rather than actual substance." Since the release of the report, Embark's stock price has fallen from $8.18 at the close on January 5, 2022, to $5.80 at the close on January 11, 2022, a drop of nearly 30%.
Wohl & Fruchter is investigating whether Embark made any false and misleading statements, or omitted any material facts, in its presentations to investors.
About Wohl & Fruchter
Wohl & Fruchter LLP, with offices in New York City and Monsey, has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.
Contact:
Wohl & Fruchter LLP
Joshua E. Fruchter
Toll Free 866.833.6245
alerts@wohlfruchter.com
www.wohlfruchter.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
