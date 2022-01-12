A New Brand for a New UXReactor Chapter

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UXReactor announced today that it had completed a major rebranding to mark the beginning of a new chapter at UXReactor. The rebrand will be rolled out during January and consists of a new logo, a new website, an updated visual identity, and more refined messaging.

UXReactor is an award-winning User Experience (UX) design firm specializing in designing experiences for complex B2B products and systems. Clients choose UXReactor when they need to rise above the fray of competing on features and UI. Instead, they win on user insight first and deliver differentiated experiences customers will pay more to have.

"The world is hyper digitized, and the pandemic has only accelerated this trend. Technology alone is no longer enough because customers expect more," said Satyam Kantamneni, the Managing Partner and Chief Experience Officer.

"We see a lot of B2B organizations struggle to navigate this new terrain, and fortunately, UXReactor thrives on the challenge of B2B complexity," shared Kantamneni. "Our rebrand reflects our focus in helping those organizations bulletproof themselves for the next decade through transforming their users' experiences."

The rebrand came on the heels of a period of hyper-growth. For the second year in a row, UXReactor was recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States by Inc. 5000 and as the 23rd fastest-growing company in the San Francisco Bay Area, more than doubling its revenue year over year.

Its global footprint grew by opening a new office in Medellin, Colombia. UXReactor also celebrated the success of its client partners, most notably cloud security firm CloudKnox joining the Microsoft family and automotive retail company Tekion reaching a $3.5 billion valuation in 5 years.

Looking to the future, UXReactor aims to make a more significant impact by sharing its proprietary playbook, PragmaticUXTM, with the rest of the world in its upcoming book User Experience Design: A Practical Playbook to Fuel Business Growth.

"There should be 10 more UXReactors out there in the world to drive exponential business value through design, and we are not stopping…we will continue to push the boundaries of the profession," shared Kantamneni.



Visit www.uxreactor.com to explore the new site, brand, Manifesto and learn more about the company's services.

Elinor Chang

UXReactor

+1 888 897 3228

marketing@uxreactor.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment