Latest White Paper from Logical Design Solutions Helps Organizations Accelerate Performance in 2022

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logical Design Solutions (LDS), the visionary digital strategy and design consultancy known for its ability to propel experiences that transform business, today announced the publication of its latest thought leadership. "Accelerating Organizational Performance by Advancing Human Capability" is a valuable roadmap for high-growth businesses grappling with ever-shifting ecosystems, labor models and employee expectations.



Contributing author, LDS founder and CEO Mimi Brooks is a frequent speaker on the dynamic conditions created by the Fourth Industrial Revolution. In Logical Design Solutions' most recent white paper, Brooks poses that organizations must make people a critical focus to inspire human potential. She explores how leaders must exist at every level of a company and become inclusive orchestrators adept at constantly dealing with complexity and ambiguity. Among the topics covered in the white paper are leading with purpose; forming a powerful social engine through culture and work design; the importance of a human hub; building horizontal capabilities and alliances; designing business-digital ecosystems and creating the future of work.

Brooks said, "Chief Digital Officers and HR leaders come to us with one universal problem: how do we create an engaging employee experience that aligns with our growth objectives, quickly. Drawing heavily from our ‘in the trenches' expertise, our latest white paper provides seven cogent imperatives to guide business success in the context of today's unpredictable environment."

LDS thought leadership content also includes the popular video-based "LDS On" series that delivers market-leading insights on the future of work. LDS On takes a deeper look at business-critical topics such as moving capacity planning to capability management; building an inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital future; and mergers and acquisitions in the age of uncertainty.

"This is about the future of work," said Brent Skinner, co-founder of 3Sixty Insights and director and principal analyst of the firm's human capital management practice. "The most powerful way today for businesses to out-innovate and, thus, out-perform their competition is for them to unlock their people's soft skills and empower them to apply these talents to organizational success. A savvy understanding behind the role of leadership in this equation is key, and part of this comes from LDS' unique understanding of these dynamics at their intersection with digital transformation. Furthermore, employers need empathic leaders who understand how to inspire a workforce. Without them, they're dead in the water in the future of work."

