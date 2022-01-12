Hitachi ID Announces 'Power of One' 2022 Virtual Identity and Privileged Access Management Conference

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi ID, a leading enterprise identity and privileged access management provider with the industry's only single Identity, Privileged Access, Threat Detection, and Password Management platform, today announced registration for its second annual ‘Power of One' virtual conference which will take place on January 27, 2022 is now open. Over the last year, cyberattacks have become increasingly pervasive and malicious, exfiltrating sensitive, privileged data in return for significant payouts. Hitachi ID's free half-day online event, will give registered participants advice and insights as they look to enhance their cybersecurity solutions and decrease risk in 2022 and beyond.



"In our 2021 Hitachi ID survey , we learned that hackers directly approached employees from nearly 50% of businesses to assist in ransomware attacks, and we saw that number increase significantly in our follow-up survey conducted this year – making it clear that organizations must prepare for the growing risk of ransomware and cyber attacks from all angles," says Nicholas Brown, CEO of Hitachi ID. "Yet, our new survey revealed 51% of businesses still rely almost exclusively on perimeter defenses, giving them a false sense of security since we know the perimeter is just the first line of defense. We will dig into all survey findings, including how employees are being approached, how much they're being offered, and what companies are doing about it in the keynote session of our Power of One conference."

Building on more than twenty years of deep domain industry experience as an analyst-recognized leader in identity and privileged access products and innovation, Hitachi ID provides the industry's only single identity, privileged access, and password management platform.

By attending the Power of One conference, participants will also learn:

How a singular platform can increase cybersecurity in a tech landscape where identity and privileged access management are converging.

How automation can remove risk across an interconnected platform and framework to give better sight into cybersecurity when coupled with zero trust principles, policies, and practices.

How to assess an organization's maturity and create an achievable project plan to bolster it to the next level.

Ways to maximize current cybersecurity investment by culling policies that no longer serve the organization and leveraging other features to strengthen its cybersecurity posture.

How the University of California San Francisco modernized its legacy system to achieve seamless identity access management across the organization with proper planning and execution.



Register for the Power of One virtual conference on January 27 here: https://www.hitachi-id.com/power-of-one-2022 .

About Hitachi ID Systems, Inc.

Hitachi ID delivers decades of experience and the industry's only single Identity, Privileged Access, Threat Detection, and Password Management platform, the Hitachi ID Bravura Security Fabric. Building on more than twenty years of deep domain experience, Hitachi ID is an analyst-recognized leader and part of the global "One Hitachi" portfolio.

