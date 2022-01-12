Notice of Release of Barrick's Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick will release its Q4 2021 results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a virtual presentation on the results that day at 11:00 EST, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.
The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q4 2021 on January 19, 2022.
- Release of Q4 preliminary production, sales and cost information
January 19, 7:00 EST / 12:00 GMT
Q4 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
- Q4 Results release
February 16, 6:00 EST / 11:00 GMT
- Q4 Results presentation and webinar
February 16, 11:00 EST / 16:00 GMT
Go to the webinar
- Conference call linked to webinar
February 16, 11:00 EST / 16:00 GMT
US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610
UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791
International (toll), +1 416 915 3239
The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 8231.
The Q4 2021 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com.
Enquiries:
Claudia Pitre
Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Access
+1 416 307 5105
Email: cpitre@barrick.com
Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com