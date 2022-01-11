 Skip to main content

CVG Announces Participation in the Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 11, 2022 4:30pm   Comments
NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ:CVGI) announced today that Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference on January 19, 2022, at 9:15 a.m. ET. A link to the webcast can be accessed through the investor section of the Company's website at https://ir.cvgrp.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. The presentation materials will be posted on the Company Website and be archived there for a period of 30 days.

Management will also meet virtually with investors registered for the conference.

For further information, please contact IR@CVGRP.com.

About CVG

CVG is a global provider of components, assemblies and systems to the traditional commercial vehicle market, the electric vehicle market, and the warehouse automation market. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Investor Contact

Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer
CVG
IR@CVGRP.com


