NFTY, Inc. Unveils NFT Validation Protocol at CES

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The Consumer Electronics Show ("CES") welcomed well over 40,000 attendees in person, with 30% of attendees traveling from outside the US, representing 119 countries. Topics discussed included, auto technologies, TVs and gaming, health care technologies on smartphones and smartwatches, 5G, etc.

NFTY, Inc. ("NFTY") was honored to participate, leading the conversations around blockchain, cryptocurrency, and NFT. As one of the few NFT companies highlighted at CES, the NFTY defi protocol unveiled a first look at its new NFT advocacy functionality during the CES Unveiled, media only event, from 5pm-8:30pm Pacific Time on January 3, 2022.

The event was a huge success. Many attendees visited the NFTY booth to understand NFT technologies and trends and many saw opportunities in NFTY to shape and create opportunities for NFT reputation and discoverabilities. "Our team was thrilled to announce this game changer for the NFT space at CES," CEO Chris Mills commented. "What we are rolling out is the core of the NFTY project. Incentivized crowdsourced reputation validation will completely change how NFT auctions are run and start rewarding excellence over hype."

