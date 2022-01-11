 Skip to main content

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Zynga (Nasdaq - ZNGA)

Globe Newswire  
January 11, 2022 12:20pm   Comments
BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Zynga ("Zynga" or the "Company") (Nasdaq - ZNGA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the Company's agreement to be acquired by Take-Two Interactive ("Take-Two") (Nasdaq - TTWO) in a stock and cash transaction with a total enterprise value of approximately $12.7 billion. Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the agreement, Zynga stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.361 in shares of Take-Two common stock for each share of Zynga common stock outstanding at the closing of the transaction.

The investigation concerns whether the Zynga Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Take-Two is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $12.32 for the Company's shares.

If you own shares of Zynga stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/zynga-nasdaq-znga/, or call toll free 855-576-4847.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


