Sompo International Appoints Patrick Corbett as Global Head of Accident & Health, International Insurance

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a global Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today the appointment of Patrick Corbett as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Accident & Health, International Insurance. He will be based in London and report to Richard Housley, Chief Underwriting Officer, International Insurance.



Julian James, Chief Executive Officer, International Insurance at Sompo International, said: "With a proven track record in A&H and business development, Patrick will be a great asset to our growing Sompo International team. He will have responsibility for building out our A&H capability, beyond our traditional London wholesale offering, across the UK, Europe and around the world. This will require a clear client-centric focus; looking at the issues presented by today's uncertain and changing risk landscape through the eyes of insurance buyers and ensuring that we develop solutions that address their specific needs. He will lead an established and dynamic team that strives to build solid, strategic relationships with clients to ensure that we deliver what they need for the long term."

Patrick has over 35 years' experience in the insurance industry across Europe and Africa. He started his career as a loss adjuster and then moved into underwriting at AIG where he rose to hold a number of senior roles including Head of Consumer Lines; Senior Vice President A&H. Patrick joins Sompo International from AXA, where he was Global CUO and Head of Life, A&H. He holds a degree in Financial Services from Napier University, Edinburgh and is a member of the UK's Chartered Insurance Institute.

