 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sompo International Appoints Patrick Corbett as Global Head of Accident & Health, International Insurance

Globe Newswire  
January 11, 2022 10:36am   Comments
Share:

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a global Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today the appointment of Patrick Corbett as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Accident & Health, International Insurance. He will be based in London and report to Richard Housley, Chief Underwriting Officer, International Insurance.

Julian James, Chief Executive Officer, International Insurance at Sompo International, said: "With a proven track record in A&H and business development, Patrick will be a great asset to our growing Sompo International team. He will have responsibility for building out our A&H capability, beyond our traditional London wholesale offering, across the UK, Europe and around the world. This will require a clear client-centric focus; looking at the issues presented by today's uncertain and changing risk landscape through the eyes of insurance buyers and ensuring that we develop solutions that address their specific needs. He will lead an established and dynamic team that strives to build solid, strategic relationships with clients to ensure that we deliver what they need for the long term."

Patrick has over 35 years' experience in the insurance industry across Europe and Africa. He started his career as a loss adjuster and then moved into underwriting at AIG where he rose to hold a number of senior roles including Head of Consumer Lines; Senior Vice President A&H. Patrick joins Sompo International from AXA, where he was Global CUO and Head of Life, A&H. He holds a degree in Financial Services from Napier University, Edinburgh and is a member of the UK's Chartered Insurance Institute.

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor's on our principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

Contact
Sompo International
Cara Gallagher
SVP, Marketing & Communications
Phone: + 1 917 421 4973
Email: cagallagher@sompo-intl.com

Luther Pendragon
Will Mutton
Phone: + 44 7827 903973
Email: williammutton@luther.co.uk 


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com