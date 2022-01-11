Total Expert Welcomes John Emerick as Chief Financial Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Expert , the CRM and customer experience platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, today welcomes John Emerick as Chief Financial Officer. John is an operationally-focused CFO who will draw from more than 30 years of financial leadership at public and private companies as he joins the Total Expert team. Prior to this role, he served as Chief Financial Officer for two rapidly-growing SaaS companies: Code42, a 500-person cybersecurity firm, and CyberGrants, a grants management and employee engagement solution for more than half of the Fortune 500.



"My passion is helping hyper-growth companies successfully scale alongside focused, collaborative leadership teams," said Emerick. "I am excited to bring my experience using data, insights, and action to Total Expert in order to help continue to drive growth through operational efficiencies, scale, and an even higher degree of focus on customer success. I'm thrilled to join the Total Expert team and build on the company's momentum of delivering high-value, digital solutions to modern financial institutions."

At Total Expert, John will lead the continued evolution of Total Expert's financial infrastructure as the company helps modern financial institutions attract, earn, and retain customers for life. With strategic analysis, operational execution, and team empowerment as specialties, John is positioned to maintain and elevate Total Expert's growth trajectory in 2022 and beyond.

"John's deep understanding of scalable, tech-enabled customer experiences, paired with a relentless focus of helping our own customers succeed, make him the perfect addition to our executive team," said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. "As Total Expert continues to add to our customer and employee base, John will ensure our financial outlook is rooted in strong, sustainable growth."

After achieving a 4x increase in revenue over the last three years, Total Expert now serves more than 175 financial institutions, including 15 of the top 25 banks and lenders in the US. The company was named the No. 1 CRM platform by STRATMOR Group and earned top spots on the lists of the 2021 Inc. 5000 and the 2021 HousingWire Tech100 .

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the leading fintech software company that delivers purpose-built CRM and customer engagement for modern financial institutions. The Total Experience Platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to provide a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and other financial services firms. For more information visit totalexpert.com .

