Matterport Appoints Rob Hines as Managing Director to Drive Growth in the Americas

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that Rob Hines has joined the company as Managing Director, Americas. Hines will oversee sales efforts across the region, including new business and revenue growth, people management and the execution of Matterport's strategic vision.



"As we continue to innovate and expand Matterport's products and services, it's important that we have the right leaders in all of our high-growth markets to support our vision and capture the enormous addressable market," said Jay Remley, Chief Revenue Officer of Matterport. "Rob's extensive background in leading sales teams, bringing technology products and services to market, and driving customer acquisition will be instrumental in helping us achieve our ambitious growth targets."

Hines joins Matterport from Block.one, a leader in blockchain solutions, where he held the position of Chief Revenue Officer, leading the company's Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) solution launch and exceeding revenue targets. Prior to Block.one, Hines led large sales teams while holding leadership positions at Oracle and salesforce.com. He has more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry with a focus on marketing and selling SaaS-based applications and data solutions.

"Matterport is the clear market leader in the digitization and datafication of the built world with innovative technology powering its products and services, and an endless amount of use cases for its technology," said Hines. "I'm thrilled to join the Matterport team and look forward to driving growth across all markets and showing customers how our spatial data can create new value for every physical space in the built world."

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 194 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

