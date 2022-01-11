Giga-tronics To Host Investor Call To Discuss Recently Announced Share Exchange Agreement with BitNile Holdings and Gresham Worldwide, Inc.

DUBLIN, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCQB:GIGA) (the "Company") today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast after the market close on Thursday, January 13, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the share exchange agreement with BitNile Holdings and Gresham Worldwide, Inc. which was announced on December 28, 2021. The transaction combines Giga, a producer of sophisticated RADAR and Electronic Warfare threat emulation systems and RF filters, with Gresham, a global provider of proprietary, purpose-built electronic solutions to militaries and leading defense companies around the world in the areas of RF devices, power electronics, automated test and missile launch.



To access the live webcast and slide presentation, please use the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2829/44253. To access the conference call by phone, dial (888) 506-0062 (domestic), or (973) 528-0011 (international) and use access code: 529487. Please access the webcast or dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register.

A replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, January 27, 2022. To access the replay via phone, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international) and provide the replay passcode: 44253.

About Giga-tronics Incorporated

Giga-tronics is a publicly held company, traded on the OTCQB Capital Market under the symbol "GIGA". Giga-tronics produces RADAR filters and Microwave Integrated Components for use in military defense applications as well as sophisticated RADAR/EW test products primarily used in electronic warfare test & emulation applications.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "should," or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements include, among others, those concerning future product developments, future prospects, future operating results (including, for example, future revenue, growth, expenses, margin and profitability), growth in market share, product competitiveness and expected and potential sales to customers. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include the Company's ability to successfully manufacture its RADAR/EW test products; to identify customer needs and to design and implement new features; the timely receipt of components from third-party suppliers; the receipt or timing of future orders for products or services and cancellations or deferrals of existing or future orders; the adequacy of the Company's capital resources; the Company's ability to manage expenses; the results of pending or threatened litigation; the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan; the Company's need to modify its business plan as a result of these or other risks; the volatility in the market price of the Company's common stock; and the circumstances relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements. For further discussion, see the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 26, 2021 Part I, under the heading "Risk Factors" and Part II, under the heading "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and those in other public filings the Company may make with the SEC.





