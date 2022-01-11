Hydraulic Fracturing Market to Reach USD 28.93 Billion by 2028; Increasing Demand for Advanced Hydraulic Equipment in Exploration Activities to Fuel Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydraulic fracturing market size is projected to touch USD 28.93 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. The market stood at USD 11.74 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 15.31 billion in 2021. The rising demand for oil, gas, and other petroleum products and the rising demand for advanced hydraulic equipment for exploration may propel market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report, titled, "Hydraulic Fracturing Market, 2021-2028."

Hydraulic fracturing is a well stimulation technique wherein bedrock formations are fractured using a pressurized liquid for easy extraction of oil & gas reserves. The rising demand for oil, gas, and other petroleum reserves from emerging countries is likely to boost its adoption. It uses a bunch of instruments and drilling techniques for the easy extraction of energy reserves. Further, the demand for advanced hydraulic fracturing equipment, tools, and technology is likely to fuel hydraulic fracking's adoption. Rising exploration activities and increasing investments in natural resource extraction are likely to foster hydraulic extraction technology's demand. For example, as per the information provided by the "National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency", India's production of petroleum products reached 262.94 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) in 2019-2020. These factors are likely to propel the market development during the upcoming years.

Impact of COVID-19

Fluctuating Oil Prices and Closure of Manufacturing Facilities to Hinder Market Progress

This Hydraulic Fracturing Market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic because of oil price fluctuations and the closure of several manufacturing industries. An alarming spike in COVID-19 infections provoked governments to impose strict lockdown restrictions on extraction and manufacturing. As a result, prices for natural resources such as oil, fuel, and other resources began fluctuating. Furthermore, the halt on manufacturing and transport led to a lack of raw materials and supply chain disruptions. However, the post relaxation phase is likely to raise the market's position as industries adopt automated production and extraction technologies alongside social distancing. This factor is expected to boost market growth during the pandemic.

Segments

By well type, the Hydraulic Fracturing Market is segmented into vertical and horizontal. As per technology, it is bifurcated into sliding sleeve and plug & perf. Based on application, it is classified into offshore and onshore. Geographically, it is grouped into the U.S., Canada, Argentina, Russia, China, Australia, and the rest of the world.

Highlights of the Report

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the Hydraulic Fracturing Market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Awareness Regarding the Potential of Untapped Energy Reserves to Foster Market Growth

The rising awareness regarding the potential and effectiveness of untapped reserves such as tight and shale gas is likely to boost this type of fracturing's adoption. The rising demand for reliable and sustainable energy reserves is likely to facilitate unconventional gas exploration activities. Nearly one-third of U.S. crude oil is obtained from the Permian, which, in turn, may boost its extraction activities. Furthermore, a rising focus on the productivity of crude oils and other gas is likely to fuel the market development. The deployment of advanced technologies for oil extraction is expected to enhance productivity and boost hydraulic fracturing's adoption. According to the information provided by the American Petroleum Institute, approximately 95 percent of all-natural gas wells shall require hydraulic fracking techniques in the upcoming years. The adoption of automated machinery is likely to enhance oil mining activities and improve the production of petroleum, oil, and gas products. These factors are likely to drive the hydraulic fracturing market growth.

However, strict government environmental protection norms and the growing trend of renewable energy production are likely to hamper the market's growth.

Regional Insights

Incorporation of Government Regulations and Mining Standards to Fuel Growth in U.S.

The U.S. is expected to dominate the hydraulic fracturing market share because of industry standards and favorable federal regulations. The market in the U.S. stood at USD 9.12 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow positively in the upcoming years. Further, the huge potential for oil production, tight gas reserve, shale gas reserve, and natural gas is expected to boost hydraulic fracturing's adoption. In addition, consistent investments and upcoming development are expected to boost market development in the U.S.

In China, oil & gas manufacturers actively work on the extraction of natural gas from shale rock formations, which, in turn, may boost fracturing's adoption. Governments encourage domestic national oil companies (NOCs) to boost their foreign and domestic contribution in the exploration and production (E&P) sector, which, in turn, may boost investments and production. These factors may propel the industry growth in the country.

Countries such as Brazil, the UAE, China, Australia, Russia, Argentina, and Canada adopt hydraulic fracturing to boost the exploration of energy reserves. Government initiatives, policies, regulations, and investments may support the adoption of this type of fracturing in countries, thus boosting the Hydraulic Fracturing Market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies Announce Innovative Products to Enhance Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the Hydraulic Fracturing Market launch innovative products to provide effective extraction services and boost brand image. For example, Halliburton Company launched its Express Fiber optic solution in July 2021. It is an extremely effective solution with a lower impact on existing exploration activities and routine cross-well monitoring. This launch may enable the company to provide effective solutions and boost its brand image globally. Further, the adoption of research and development activities may enable manufacturers to develop effective solutions that eliminate complications during oil and gas reserve exploration and speed up the process. This strategy may enable them to boost their market position.

Industry Development

December 2020: Schlumberger contributed its onshore fracturing business to Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. in Canada and the U.S. The contribution consisted of pump-down perforating, Permian frac sand business, and pressure pumping.

List of Key Players Profiled in this Market Report

Schlumberger (U.S.)

Baker Hughes, a GE Company (U.S.)

Weatherford (U.S.)

Halliburton (U.S.)

FTS International (U.S.)

BJ Services (U.S.)

Cudd Energy Services (U.S.)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (U.S.)

Calfrac Well Services (Canada)

Liberty Oilfield Services (U.S.)

Trican Well Services Ltd. (Canada)

Basic Energy Services (U.S.)

Superior Energy Services (U.S.)

RockPile Energy Services (U.S.)

Major Table of content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions & Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Insight on Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Porter Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19 on the Hydraulic Fracturing Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market (USD Billion) Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028

Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Well Type

Horizontal Vertical Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology

Plug & Perf Sliding Sleeve Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Onshore Offshore Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

US Canada Argentina Russia China Australia Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!

