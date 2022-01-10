TALIS INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Talis Biomedical

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Talis Biomedical Corporation ("Talis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:TLIS), a company that develops diagnostic tests for infectious diseases.



Talis conducted its initial public offering in February 2021 by selling 15,870,000 shares of common stock at a price of $16 per share (the "IPO"). A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Talis common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's February 2021 IPO.

According to the complaint, on March 8, 2021, Talis announced that it had withdrawn its EUA application for the Talis One COVID-19 test. In a press release, the Company revealed that "[i]n late February, the FDA informed the company that it cannot ensure the comparator assay used in the primary study has sufficient sensitivity to support Talis's EUA application." As a result, Talis "intends to initiate its previously planned clinical validation study in a point-of-care environment" to submit its EUA application "early in the second quarter of 2021." This study "was designed with a different comparator study, which Talis believes will address the FDA's concerns."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $1.80, more than 12%, to close at $12.85 per share on March 8, 2021.

Then, on August 10, 2021, Talis revealed that its "development timelines have been extended by delays in the launching of [Talis's] COVID-19 test and manufacturing scale." As a result, Talis "expect[s] to see [its] first meaningful revenue ramp in 2022."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.58, or about 6.5%, to close at $8.39 per share on August 11, 2021.

Further, on August 30, 2021, after the market closed, Talis announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Brian Coe, had "stepped down" as President, CEO, and Director.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $1.00, about 11%, to close at $8.06 per share on August 31, 2021.

On November 15, 2021, Talis announced that Brian Blaser was appointed as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Talis effective December 1, 2021. However, a week after his appointment, on December 8, 2021, Talis announced that Brian Blaser had stepped down from his positions.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.55 per share, or more than 11%, to close at $4.28 per share on December 8, 2021.

