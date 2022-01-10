 Skip to main content

Market Overview

WashREIT to Release Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, February 17th

Globe Newswire  
January 10, 2022 4:16pm   Comments
WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WashREIT (NYSE:WRE) will release fourth quarter earnings results after market close on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

The conference call will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 11:00 am ET.  Conference call access information is as follows:

  USA Toll Free Number: 888-506-0062  
  International Toll Number: 973-528-0011  
  Entry Code 484083  
       

Instant replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, March 4, 2022, at 12:00 am ET. Instant replay access information is as follows:

  USA Toll Free Number: 877-481-4010  
  International Toll Number: 919-882-2331  
  Conference ID: 44242  
       

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor section of WashREIT's website at www.washreit.com

WashREIT owns approximately 7,300 residential apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Southeast. WashREIT also owns and operates approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space in the Washington, DC metro region. We are focused on providing quality housing to under-served, middle-income renters in submarkets poised for strong, sustained demand. With a proven track record in residential repositioning, we are utilizing the experience and research from the Washington, DC metro region to continue to grow as we geographically diversify into Southeastern markets. We are targeting the deepest demand segments in submarkets with the greatest probability of rent growth outperformance and tailoring our specific investment strategy to best create value.

Contact: Amy Hopkins
Phone: 202-774-3200
E-mail: ahopkins@washreit.com


Primary Logo

