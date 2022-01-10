Micron Announces CFO Transition

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc., (NASDAQ:MU) today announced that David Zinsner, executive vice president and chief financial officer, has resigned from the company. Zinsner started at Micron in February 2018 and is departing to join Intel Corporation as its CFO.



A formal search for a new CFO has actively commenced. Micron has appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer Sumit Sadana to the additional role of interim CFO with immediate effect through the transition period.

"Micron's strong financial position is the result of the transformation we have driven, and we enter calendar year 2022 with confidence for continued growth," said Micron President and CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra. "We appreciate the contributions Dave has made to the company and the solid capabilities of his finance leadership team who have helped support Micron through our evolution."

Micron's financial guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 remains unchanged.

