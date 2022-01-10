SomaLogic Announces Appointment of Adam Taich as Chief Business Officer

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC), a leader in data-driven proteomics technology, today announced that Adam Taich has joined the company as the Chief Business Officer.



In this newly created role, Adam will have broad responsibility across SomaLogic's rapidly growing business to drive the company's strategic and business development goals. He will also serve as a member of SomaLogic's Executive Committee. Adam will report to SomaLogic Chief Executive Officer Roy Smythe, M.D.

"We are very pleased Adam has joined the SomaLogic team," said SomaLogic Chief Executive Officer Roy Smythe, M.D. "His decades of leadership experience across a broad spectrum of life science commercial activities will be invaluable to us. I look forward to seeing him play an incredibly important role on our team as SomaLogic continues to rapidly scale and differentiate itself as the world's leading proteomics company.

Adam's career in the industry spans more than 20 years and includes a diverse set of roles in general management, corporate development and commercial operations. He most recently served as Vice President and General Manager of the Molecular Biology business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, where his portfolio included products sold into research, diagnostic and therapeutic markets. While at Thermo Fisher, he also led the Protein and Cell Analysis business, as well as led Strategy and Corporate Development for the Life Sciences Group.

"I'm extremely excited to join SomaLogic at such a critical stage in the evolution of the Company," said Adam. "The SomaLogic team and the technology are well-poised to make a significant and lasting impact in the rapidly growing proteomics space."

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic's personalized measurement of important changes in an individual's proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

SomaSignal™ tests are developed and their performance characteristics determined by SomaLogic, Inc. They have neither been cleared or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. SomaLogic operates a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified, and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited laboratory.

SomaLogic Contact

Emilia Costales

720-798-5054

ecostales@somalogic.com

Investor Contact

Lynn Lewis or Marissa Bych

Gilmartin Group LLC

investors@somalogic.com



