Proactive news headlines including Starton Therapeutics, Safe-T Group, Genprex, Hawkmoon Resources, District Metals and Tiziana Life Sciences
New York , Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Genprex says it plans to ramp up opening of its Acclaim-1 clinical trial sites
- Recruiter.com Group says Recruiter Index for December 2021 reveals remote roles increased by 29%
- Hawkmoon Resources says it is well-funded to drill 5,000 metres this year at its Wilson property in Quebec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt
- Tiziana Life Sciences given nod for second patient to undergo multiple sclerosis treatment
- Ximen Mining hits 'significant' gold values with two holes at its Wild Horse property in British Columbia
- Starton Therapeutics receives first clinical regulatory authorization for its STAR-LLD program
- Trust Stamp highlights transformational growth as it reviews 2021
- Safe-T Group says its newest consumer privacy solution surpasses 10,000 subscriber milestone
- CytoDyn Inc published paper shows leronlimab activity against 4-class drug resistant HIV-1
- District Metals reveals sample results from recently-acquired Svärdsjö property that showcase high grades of polymetallic mineralization
- DGTL closes second and final tranche of its previously announced private placement offering of subscription receipts
- Beyond Medical Technologies offers medical grade face masks to push through Omicron wave
- COPL shares surge on 'significant and impressive' new discovery
- Milestone Scientific projects 85% rise in 2021 revenue to more than $10M as divisions gain traction
- Nova Royalty bolsters portfolio with US$5.5M royalty deal on Hudbay Minerals' Copper World and Rosemont projects
- Take-Two acquires Zynga, establishing themselves as a leader in the gaming industry
- Canada Silver Cobalt reports high-grade silver and cobalt intersections at Castle East in Ontario
- Mydecine caps a new milestone in its AI-powered drug discovery program that will allow it to screen billions of compounds
- Mountain Boy discovers new high-grade target area on BA project in BC's Golden Triangle
- Ketamine One says its subsidiary KGK Science becomes first founding sponsor of Psychedelic Science 2023 event
- Xphyto Therapeutics makes key appointments as it progresses its biosensor and diagnostic products including for the detection of COVID-19
- FansUnite Entertainment says its American Affiliate division has approval for online sports betting in New York state
- Canntab Therapeutics provides an update on its recent product deliveries for Ontario and Australia
- Argentina Lithium & Energy expands footprint at Pocitos project to over 26,000 hectares with three new option deals
- Royal Wins appoints Luis Goldner, a leading gaming technology executive, to the company's high-profile Advisory Board
- PowerTap reports accelerated commercial development of at-home green hydrogen solution
- Xigem Technologies inks definitive agreement in Cylix Data Group acquisition
- O3 Mining unveils latest infill drill results from Marban project, which augurs well for updated resource
- Wishpond Technologies appoints David Pais as the company's chief financial officer, effective immediately
- Thor Explorations says it is back on track with production following supply chain issues
- Harvest Minerals sees substantially higher fertiliser sales this year after strong growth in 2021
- Skye Bioscience CEO Punit Dhillon says company 'fast approaching' first-in-human Phase I study in 2022 for SBI-100
- NetCents Technology announces appointment of Gaurav Mohan as chief revenue officer
- Gratomic announces next steps for Air Classification equipment at its Aukam processing plant in Namibia
