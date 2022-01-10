Wine Enthusiasts Invited to Join Collective Napa Valley Starting Today

St. Helena, CA, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today, Napa Valley Vintners (NVV) invites wine enthusiasts from around the world to join Collective Napa Valley – the organization's newest endeavor that brings people together to enjoy Napa Valley wines while raising funds for the good of its community.

"This is a great moment for our region. As a leader in the world of wine, and in our community, we're thrilled to launch this revolutionary new way to engage with wine enthusiasts throughout the year all the while making a difference in our community," said Linda Reiff, President and CEO of Napa Valley Vintners.

Collective Napa Valley is an innovative, year-round engagement and philanthropy program. Throughout the year the Collective Napa Valley community will have access to a variety of programs and events, providing opportunities to engage with vintners and explore the region online and in person.

"People from around the world are connected to the Napa Valley community. This new program provides the opportunity to deepen those connections. Collective Napa Valley community members will invest in important initiatives in Napa Valley and will have a lot of fun doing it," said Jack Bittner, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Napa Valley Vintners and Managing Partner at OVID. Napa Valley.

Those who join Collective Napa Valley may participate in three seasonal offerings in 2022. In addition, members of Collective Napa Valley will receive special offers to acquire wines and enjoy Napa Valley hospitality throughout the year.

Spring Offering: Welcome to the Collective, March 24, 2022

As budbreak signals the start of the new growing season, the Collective community will come together for a virtual Napa Valley tasting and experience. A portfolio of specially selected wines will be available for tasting during a live 60-minute broadcast.

Summer Offering: Futures Barrel Auction Weekend, June 2-4, 2022

Inspired by the Barrel Auction at Auction Napa Valley, guests will spend the weekend at vintner-hosted wine events and experiences including the main event at Raymond Vineyards tasting wines directly from the barrel. All proceeds from the event go toward funding programs that benefit the children of Napa Valley.

Fall Offering: Vintage Celebration, November 3-4, 2022

The Collective community will experience the magic of the harvest season when they join in a celebration of the vintage (previously open only to winemakers). To complete the weekend, the Vintage Celebration Dinner and Live Auction will feature an intimate evening of wines and custom experiences for the upcoming year.

There is a place at the table for anyone who loves wine and believes in doing good. Participation options range in scale beginning with the complimentary enthusiast level on up. Additional membership levels with numerous enhanced benefits are available by request. To join Collective Napa Valley today, register online at collectivenapavalley.org.

Core to the Collective Napa Valley giving model will be continuing NVV's legacy of caring for the community and investing in Napa Valley's most important needs. NVV has donated more than $200 million to community non-profits over the last 40 years, focusing on strategic initiatives for health care and youth development. NVV's giving touches the lives of more than 100,000 people annually.

"Contributing to the health and welfare of our community has been integral to the Napa Valley Vintner's mission for the past 40+ years. Collective Napa Valley will expand on that important mission by including environmental initiatives while providing a more intimate connection between the Valley and its many supporters," said Bart and Daphne Araujo, Co-Chairs of the Fall Collective Napa Valley event and proprietors of Accendo Cellars and Wheeler Farms.

Collective Napa Valley replaces the celebrated Auction Napa Valley as the key philanthropy program for the Napa Valley community.

"What's different about this program is that it marries everything that people loved about Auction Napa Valley and extends it to several times a year while reaching a larger audience," said Alycia Mondavi, Auction Napa Valley past chair, member of the Napa Valley Vintners and Collective Napa Valley Board of Directors and CEO and Co-Proprietress of Aloft Wine.

For more information and details about membership visit collectivenapavalley.org.

About the Napa Valley Vintners

The Napa Valley Vintners nonprofit trade association has been cultivating excellence since 1944 by inspiring its nearly 550 members to consistently produce wines of the highest quality, provide environmental leadership and care for the extraordinary place they call home. Since 1981, the NVV has invested more than $200 million in its community to provide equitable access to healthcare and opportunity for advancement in children's education. NVV is dedicated to improving diversity and championing inclusivity in its community and in the wine industry. Learn more at napavintners.com.

