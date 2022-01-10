 Skip to main content

Five Star Bancorp Announces 4th Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

Globe Newswire  
January 10, 2022 2:05pm
RANCHO CODOVA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) ("Five Star" or the "Company") expects to report its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, before the stock market opens on Monday, January 31, 2022. Management will host a live webcast for analysts and investors to review this information at 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT) on February 1, 2022.

The live webcast will be accessible from the "News & Events" section of the company's website under "Events" at https://investors.fivestarbank.com/news-events/events. Please pre-register for the event using this link. The webcast will be archived on the company's website for a period of 90 days.

About Five Star Bank
Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star has seven branches and two loan production offices throughout Northern California.

Media Contact:
Heather Luck, CFO
Five Star Bancorp
hluck@fivestarbank.com
916.626.5008

Shelley Wetton, CMO
Five Star Bancorp
swetton@fivestarbank.com
916.284.7827


