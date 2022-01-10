CenExel Clinical Research Acquires California Neuroscience Research

Salt Lake City, Utah, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CenExel Clinical Research, Inc., ("CenExel") announces the acquisition of California Neuroscience Research ("CenExel CNR"), a clinical research facility in Los Angeles with two decades of experience in neurological and psychiatric studies. The primary indications served by CenExel CNR include Alzheimer's Disease, Depression, Anxiety, and Migraine.

The acquisition of CenExel CNR further strengthens CenExel's leading central nervous system ("CNS") trial capabilities in the Neurology and Psychiatry therapeutic areas. CenExel CNR's Los Angeles location also further expands the CenExel site network patient reach within the 2nd largest metropolitan area in the U.S. CenExel CNR is led by Dr. Tom Shiovitz, a board-certified Psychiatrist who has more than 30 years of CNS-focused clinical trial research experience. Dr. Shiovitz founded CenExel CNR to deliver high-quality research data while treating patients with the utmost safety and ethics.

The CenExel Centers of Excellence network now comprises 13 of the most proficient clinical research sites in the country, with special emphases on Neurology, Pain, Psychiatry, Vaccines/Immunology, Dermatology, Ethnic-bridging, Sleep studies, and Clinical Pharmacology. Each of the CenExel research units has outstanding records of assisting pharmaceutical sponsors with protocol development, study design, and conducting Phase I-IV trials to develop new therapeutics for improved patient care.

CenExel CNR's highly experienced clinical research team will benefit from the CenExel site network's fully integrated and collaborative processes: centralized budgeting, business development, contracting, SOPs, and quality management, among others.

"CenExel CNR is an ideal fit for the CenExel network and our emphasis on CNS clinical research," said Tom Wardle, CenExel CEO. "The team at CenExel CNR has a long and proven history of impressive recruitment and data quality – a testament to the success and leadership of Dr. Shiovitz as he and his team built the company."

"The CenExel CNR team is very excited to continue our clinical research with the additional resources and strengths the CenExel site network provides," said Dr. Shiovitz, Founder and Principal Investigator at CenExel CNR. "This partnership will help us expand to serve more patients suffering from Alzheimer's Disease, Depression, Anxiety, or Migraines, helping to develop the critical medicines and treatments such patients need."

CenExel Clinical Research, Inc. was formed in 2018, and since its formation, CenExel has enthusiastically pursued both organic growth and acquisitions of state-of-the-art research centers around the U.S. The mission of CenExel is to work with trial Sponsors and Contract Research Organizations to reduce costs and development times for innovative therapies which may advance patient care.

